Scotland's papers: 'Sheer disgrace' at Hampden and strikes warning

Scotland's papers: 'Sheer disgrace' at Hampden and strikes warningPublished48 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage source, Daily RecordImage source, DailyTelegraphImage source, DailyExpressImage source, DailyMailImage source, DailyStarImage source, TheHeraldRelated Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.