Why is Scotland not basking in a heatwave?
- Published
Temperatures are expected to reach 33C in London and the south east of England but people in Scotland will once again have to listen to tales of a heatwave as they sit in the cold and rain.
This, of course, can happen. Scotland has always been colder and wetter on average than its southern neighbours, but it seems like the gap has widened. Has it?
Meteorologists say not exactly - but some of the effect could be due to warmer air "spilling" further north when there is a heatwave in places like Spain and North Africa.
BBC weather forecaster Nikki Berry said this was the simple explanation for the current north/south divide.
She said there had been a long-lasting heatwave in the Iberian peninsula that had spread across France, which has recorded 40C temperatures earlier in the year than ever before.
This plume of hot, humid air has now been sucked into the south of England and is making the temperatures hotter than normal, she said.
Meanwhile, a cold front is sitting across the south of Scotland, bringing cooler weather and rain to many. Temperatures were forecast to reach 21C in Aberdeen, 17C in Glasgow and just 15C in Stornoway on Friday - while several parts of southern England were above 30C.
Ms Berry said the south-westerly winds in Scotland were not especially cold and the temperatures were close to average for the time of year - but the cold front was acting as a barrier against the hot air further south.
Is the UK getting hotter?
Britain has been slowly getting warmer since the 19th Century. In the past three decades, the UK has become 0.9C warmer.
The 10 hottest years since 1884 have all happened since 2002. And none of the coldest years has been recorded this century.
It is not possible for meteorologists like Ms Berry to tie single weather events such as the current heatwave to climate change.
But experts are in no doubt that climate change is causing global temperatures to rise.
This has brought more extreme weather, including record-breaking high temperatures across the world.
But periods of intense heat do occur within natural weather patterns.
The temperatures of 33C in London would be an all-time record in Scotland, where the record is currently the 32.9C recorded at Greycrook in the Borders in 2003.
Scotland has also recorded some extremely high summer temperatures in recent years.
Last summer, for example, much of Scotland enjoyed warmer conditions than the south east of England, when compared with the average temperatures over the last 30 years.
But it is also important to note that all four seasons have seen warmer average temperatures in the past decade than in the years from 1961 to 1990.
By far the largest changes in average temperature in Scotland over the past 40 years have been seen in the winter.
The average temperatures in England have risen further in the winter and spring than in the summer and autumn.
But the Met Office said that when taken over the year, Scotland sometimes experiences a greater rise in temperatures than England.