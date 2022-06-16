Families fear restraint plans could harm children
By Lucy Adams
BBC Scotland social affairs correspondent
- Published
Families of children with additional support needs have criticised new draft guidelines on the use of physical restraint in schools.
The draft proposals - seen by the BBC - do not rule out the use of face-down "prone" restraint, which experts say can be fatal.
Scotland's Children's Commissioner Bruce Adamson told BBC Scotland prone restraint was "never acceptable".
The Scottish government said restraint should only be used as a last resort.
Kate Sanger, whose daughter Laura has a rare genetic disorder which means she has severe learning disabilities, was on the Scottish government working group on physical intervention and says she is appalled that prone restraint is not ruled out in the draft.
"In this day and age it beggars belief," she says. "If we continue to treat the most vulnerable in society like this it is going to take a serious injury or a death to bring about change and that should not happen."
Teachers have also raised concerns about the draft guidelines which are due to go to public consultation this month.
They said the focus should be on "prevention" and on making sure classrooms are appropriately resourced.
Not legally enforceable
The new draft guidelines come four years after a report by the children's commissioner into restraint in educational settings revealed thousands of incidents, affecting hundreds of children, particularly those with disabilities and additional support needs.
Mr Adamson took former education minister John Swinney to court, arguing existing guidelines for schools were inconsistent and incoherent.
The case was only dropped when Mr Swinney agreed to an action plan - a key part of which was to create human rights-based guidelines.
The Scottish government formed a working group to create the new guidelines in 2019. They were expected last year but have been repeatedly delayed.
Members of the group have told the BBC they are unhappy with the delays and the draft proposals. They have concerns about whether they will be compliant with human rights legislation.
While the draft seen by the BBC says the use of prone restraint should be "avoided", it is not ruled out.
Mr Adamson said his "main recommendation has not been progressed".
He said the guidance needed to be legally enforceable - which this new document will not be - and "needs to be put in place urgently".
"The focus needs to be on making sure that we should never use restraint, because we should be engaging in communication with a child," he said.
Mr Adamson said children had the right not be subject to harm and the impact of restraint was extreme.
'I didn't realise then the impact of seclusion and restraint'
Kate Sanger's daughter Laura was repeatedly restrained and placed in seclusion when she was at secondary school.
Much is made in the draft guidelines about the use of seclusion - which involves locking someone in a room or safe space.
Laura's mother says the trauma stayed with her.
"She can't have a room where the door is shut because she is terrified," Kate says.
"I suppose her mind went back to being locked in these places. For years she had to have a bedroom with the door taken off.
"I didn't realise then the impact of seclusion and restraint. Laura got to the stage where the minute she saw her uniform, she would start screaming."
Laura is now 30. Her mother has campaigned for years to ensure Scotland has legally-enforceable guidelines and proper training for teachers.
Kate says teachers need the right training to understand that all behaviours have a function.
"Why would we pin a child with a learning disability to the floor when we would not do it to a non-disabled child? In this day and age it is shocking."
Human rights
A new survey by the charity Positive and Active Behaviour Support Scotland (PABSS), of which Kate Sanger is a member, found children as young as three had been put in seclusion or restrained in school in the past two years.
Parents reported more than 600 children had been secluded or restrained or both. More than nine in 10 of those children had injuries as a result.
The teaching unions were also part of the Scottish government working group.
EIS assistant secretary for education and equality, Andrea Bradley, said the focus should be on "prevention" and on making sure classrooms are appropriately resourced.
She said the EIS would "certainly not" advocate the use of prone restraint.
The draft guidelines seen by the BBC explain that: "Physical restraints vary in severity, use of force and level of restrictiveness e.g. from a wrist hold to face-down, floor-based physical restraint."
They include the use of "mechanical restraint" - which means using equipment to restrict a child's movements.
The UK government produced guidelines in 2014 which said prone restraint should not even be used on adults.
The Scottish government said it could not comment on the details of its new guidelines and said there may be amendments to the draft shared with the working group earlier this year.
A spokeswoman said: "Physical intervention, physical restraint and seclusion should only ever be used appropriately, as a last resort and when in the best interests of the child or young person.
"We are working with partners, including the Children and Young People's Commissioner, on new human rights-based guidance to minimise the use of physical intervention and seclusion in schools.
"We are preparing to consult on the draft guidance and are keen to hear a wide range of views."