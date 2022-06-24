Your pictures of Scotland: 17-24 June

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 17 and 24 June.

Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs that can be found here.

Please also ensure you take your pictures safely and responsibly.

Conditions of use: If you submit an image, you do so in accordance with the BBC's terms and conditions.

Geoff Shutt
Geoff Shutt from Dunbar took this photo of a giraffe at Edinburgh Zoo looking out over the city.
Vicki Watson
Vicki Watson took this picture of Edinburgh Blue Balls swimming group at the Porty Pride event at Portobello.
Arthur Campbell
Arthur Campbell took this dramatic monochrome shot of the Isle of Rum viewed from Laig Bay, Eigg.
Chris Reekie
Chris Reekie said: "Watching this hare in a field near St Andrews stretching made me think it should have its own book of yoga exercises."
Ronnie Fotheringham
Ronnie Fotherngham from St Andrews took this shot of a competitor at the Strathmore Highland Games.
Andy Donne
Andy Donne said: "To celebrate the longest day of the year I climbed to the top of Schiehallion for sunset. The view didn't disappoint!"
Brian Mucci
Brian Mucci sent us this photo of a hungry puffin on the Isle of May.
Anne Patterson
Anne Patterson took this shot of Braeriach from Sgor Gaoith in the Cairngorms. She said: "Cracking day out with fantastic views, what more could you ask for?"
Jon Davey
Jon Davey captured this dramatic photo of Ultimate Frisbee player Kat Shepherd on Portobello Beach.
Geoff Der
Geoff Der said: "A visitor from Australia had heard of the Giant Shipbuilder sculptures at Port Glasgow so we went to see them. Pretty impressive; this one is a bit like a Terminator."
Ozgur Yilmaz
Ozgur Yilmaz took this picture of his daughter running in the Glasgow exhibition centre tunnel after her theatre show in the Armadillo.
Carol Bone
Carol Bone took this photo of a whitethroat on the Fife coast catching insects.
Kenneth Gilmour
Kenneth Gilmour was on Tinto Hill, South Lanarkshire when he captured this moment. He said: "The gap in the cloud allowed the suns rays to light up a dull night."
Lara Willis
Lara Willis captured Maisie enjoying the sunshine on a family trip to St Abbs in the Borders.
Scott Innes
Scott Innes took this shot near Burghead, Moray with Roseisle in the background.
Brian Colston
Brian Colston from Falkirk sent us this photo of a kestrel chick.
Henry Mosey
Henry Mosey from Kircudbright took this colourful picture of rewilding in Lochside Park, Castle Douglas.
Paul Fraser
Paul Fraser from Callander said: "Overjoyed to find this little jewel of a cuckoo wasp. Their colours are simply amazing".
Duncan Shingleton
Duncan Shingleton sent us this photo of "getting your cygnets in a row" at Inverleith Park in Edinburgh.
Jamie Ballantine
Jamie Ballantine said: "We spotted this short-eared owl whilst we were driving through the Western Isles."
Bruce Cairns
Bruce Cairns said: "I got this shot from the window of a delayed flight into Inverness from London. The late midsummer light cast long shadows, picking out the patterns in the sand and stones of this long spit of land off the coast of Nairn."
Mervyn Rendall
Mervyn Rendall took this striking picture of lenticular clouds over Orkney.
John Paul Docherty
Another aerial shot, this time from John Paul Docherty from Largs, who captured this picture of the PS Waverley on its way to Rothesay.
Eric Niven
Eric Niven from Dundee said: "This beautiful small pearl-bordered fritillary butterfly was feeding on the raspberry flowers on Tullybaccart Hill."
Gerry Priest
Gerry Priest took this photo of a horse on Skye.

Please ensure that the photograph you send is your own and if you are submitting photographs of children, we must have written permission from a parent or guardian of every child featured (a grandparent, auntie or friend will not suffice).

In contributing to BBC News you agree to grant us a royalty-free, non-exclusive licence to publish and otherwise use the material in any way, including in any media worldwide.

However, you will still own the copyright to everything you contribute to BBC News.

At no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe the law.

You can find more information here.

All photos are subject to copyright.

Related Topics