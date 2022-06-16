Scotland's papers: Rail strike misery and October 2023 indyref plans

Scotland's papers: Rail strike misery and October 2023 indyref plansPublished6 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, A number of papers lead with strike action that is set to cancel 90% of rail services in Scotland. The Herald says nationalised ScotRail is having to cancel nine out of 10 of of its usual services as the nation's railway which is already on an emergency timetable is further crippled by a UK-wide strike next week.Image caption, The Scotsman says rail passengers have been warned to expect "significant disruption" next week and says nurses and police are also threatening industrial action.Image caption, The Metro says the strike will bring Scotland's railways to a virtual halt with no trains running after 18:30 on three days and just five routes operating.Image caption, The Scottish Sun says no ScotRail services will run north of Edinburgh and Glasgow amid the walkout by signal staff.Image caption, The Courier also leads with the rail strike, flagging up that just five central routes will be operating next week.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express reports that Constitution Secretary Angus Robertson has said a second referendum will be held in October next year.Image caption, The National says Angus Robertson made the seemingly off-the-cuff announcement during a BBC Scotland interview the morning after Nicola Sturgeon unveiled the first in a series of new papers setting out the case for independence.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail says business chiefs are planning to stop Nicola Sturgeon's government pressing ahead with a "wildcat" independence referendum. The paper says the first minister has been warned she will be dragged into a courtroom battle if she pursues a second vote without Westminster's consent or holds n advisory ballot on Scotland's place in the UK.Image caption, The Daily Record carries claims from a high-flying police sergeant that he quit his job after a three-year “campaign of harassment and crime” by his fellow officers.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph leads with the resignation of Lord Geidt, Boris Johnson's ethics adviser. The paper says Lord Geidt previously considered resigning last December over the Downing Street flat refurbishment row, after it emerged relevant text messages from Boris Johnson had not been handed to him.Image caption, The i also covers the story, saying Lord Geidt becomes the second ethics adviser to refuse to continue to work for Boris Johnson.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News says Danish billionaire Anders Holch Povlsen's plans to reopen Jenners as a luxury hotel with a rooftop bar have ben approved.Image caption, The Press and Journal says a "devout Catholic" has been jailed after pointing a handgun at two Mormon missionaries who knocked on his door.Image caption, The Evening Express leads with a grieving son urging people struggling with mental health issues to get help, following the death of his mother.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph says a "bungling" TV thief was caught after leaving behind a bloody footprint.Image caption, There's a "good news alert" blazoned on the front of the Daily Star, which reports two scientific advances: "boffins" are on the verge of creating a pill that can replace exercise, while "eggheads" have revealed that a lager a day is good for you. "Hallelujah!" the paper's headline cries, alongside an illustration of stained glass windows decorated with images of foaming pints.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.