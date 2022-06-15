Covid care home restrictions in Scotland 'caused distress', says report
Severe restrictions imposed on care home residents in Scotland during the Covid pandemic "caused great distress" and may have contributed to some deaths, academics have said.
A 143-page report has been produced by Edinburgh Napier University.
It had been commissioned by the independent inquiry into the country's handling of the pandemic.
The report says that the legal basis for confining residents to their rooms and banning visitors was "unclear".
And it said care home residents were arguably discriminated against compared to other citizens.
The report found that in the early months of the pandemic there was "little evidence" that the human rights of residents and their families had been considered.
It also accepts that restrictions were to a certain extent understandable, given "the vulnerability of care home residents and the large number of deaths in the sector".
The report was compiled by a team from the university's School of Health and Social Care, led by Professor Colin McKay.
The inquiry, which is chaired by Lady Poole, has also published 13 other academic papers by the universities of Dundee, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Highlands and Islands, and Birmingham.
A spokesperson for the inquiry said the academic papers contained the views of the authors and did not represent the position of the inquiry, which will carry out its own investigations.
A report by Edinburgh University on education said the pandemic represented a setback for Scotland's young people.
It highlighted mental and physical health as a significant issue, and said lockdown and school closures "exacerbated existing disadvantage".
It also says that Scotland responded rapidly to the emergency of March 2020 and the following two years saw "significant innovation, creativity and collaboration".