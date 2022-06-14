Scotland's papers: FM's indyref2 push and Harry Styles fan's gig fall

Image caption,

The Press and Journal reports that ministers have been urged to cut fuel duty in rural areas to help struggling families. The paper says the Lib Dems have called for an expansion of the rural fuel duty relief scheme to places where "public transport options are limited". This comes after analysis by the party showed households in rural areas paid £114 in transport costs each week in the year to March 2020, almost £40 more than those in urban areas, equating to an extra burden of nearly £2,000 per year.