Scotland's papers: FM's indyref2 push and Harry Styles fan's gig fall

Scotland's papers: FM's indyref2 push and Harry Styles fan's gig fallImage caption, The Metro leads on the story that First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is to launch a fresh campaign for Scottish independence. The paper says she still planned to hold another vote before the end of next year.Image caption, Leading with the same story, the Scottish Daily Mail says the first minister is accused of "ignoring Scotland's priorities". Opposition leaders accuse Ms Sturgeon of focusing on her independence "obsession" at the expense of the cost of living crisis facing the country, it reports.Image caption, The Scotsman reports that opposition leaders have urged her to "fix the flagging economy, beleaguered education system and struggling NHS" instead of trying to split the UK.Image caption, The National reports that Ms Sturgeon said she would unveil the first in a series of new papers setting out the case for independence on Tuesday. It says the first paper - entitled 'Wealthier, Happier, Fairer: Why Not Scotland?' - will be a "scene setter" which will compare Scotland and the UK to other European countries and set out why the government believes the country would be better off if it were independent.Image caption, The mum of Dylan Wood, 20, who fell from a balcony at the Harry Styles concert in Glasgow says "it's a miracle" her son survived the fall from the top tier of the Ibrox stadium, according to the Daily Record.Image caption, The Scottish Sun says Dylan Wood was placed on life support but escaped the horror plunge with just two black eyes, bruising and a concussion. It says the young man from East Kilbride was enjoying a works night out in a VIP box when he lost his balance and fell 35ft over a barrier landing on seats several feet below, knocking him unconscious.Image caption, The i reports on reaction to the Court of Appeal's decision to allow the first flight taking asylum seekers to Rwanda to go ahead. The newspaper focuses on criticism by Church of England leaders, who call it an "immoral policy that shames Britain".Image caption, Britain could face unlimited fines for failing to implement the Northern Ireland Protocol as agreed, or find that all or part of its wider trade deal with the EU is suspended, The Times Scotland reports. It says the EU accused Boris Johnson of abandoning "constructive co-operation" but the prime minister said his changes were "relatively trivial".Image caption, "No tax cuts before inflation cools off" is the warning in The Daily Telegraph's headline, as the paper reports that the prime minister is unlikely to reduce taxes to help with the cost of living before next year. No 10 and the Treasury fear that cutting income tax and reversing the National Insurance increase any earlier than that could fuel further price rises.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express says Prince Andrew believes other senior royals are denying him his "birthright" and says his "rift" with other royals has deepened. The paper says this comes after Prince William threatened to pull out of a royal procession at Windsor if his uncle was allowed to take part.Image caption, Scotland has lost more than 27,000 manufacturing jobs during the pandemic, leading to fresh concerns about the green jobs revolution in Scotland, according to The Herald. The paper says official estimates show that the manufacturing workforce has dropped from 210,200 in 2019 to 182,600 in 2021 - a fall of 13%.Image caption, The Press and Journal reports that ministers have been urged to cut fuel duty in rural areas to help struggling families. The paper says the Lib Dems have called for an expansion of the rural fuel duty relief scheme to places where "public transport options are limited". This comes after analysis by the party showed households in rural areas paid £114 in transport costs each week in the year to March 2020, almost £40 more than those in urban areas, equating to an extra burden of nearly £2,000 per year.Image caption, Attempts were made to save an elderly man's life before he died on the street, reports the Glasgow Times. The paper says the 80-year-old man was discovered unconscious on a footpath near Auchinairn Road which runs between Glasgow and Bishopbriggs just after midnight on Monday.Image caption, The Courier leads with the news that a serious accident forced the closure of the southbound carriageway of the A90 near Dundee for more than 10 hours on Monday. The paper says the two-vehicle collision happened shortly after 01:00 between Invergowrie and Longforgan. Police Scotland said a 23-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were taken to hospital with serious injuries.Image caption, Police are on the hunt for thieves who swiped a charity collection tin from a busy Edinburgh bar, according to Edinburgh Evening News. The paper says the ANZAC War Memorial collection box was stolen from The Bow Bar, on West Bow near the Grassmarket, after thieves burned through a rope which was holding it in place.Image caption, The Daily Star of Scotland reports that BBC Scotland weather reporter Judith Ralston says her sailor dad had a fling with a famous actress on an ocean liner which may have resulted in a "love child sibling". The paper says the story inspired an episode of Sill Game.Image caption, Terminally ill Sophy Mitchell wants to enjoy one more Christmas while battling cancer and continues to plan her bucket list activities, says the Evening Telegraph.Image caption, The Evening Express reports that a mum-of-two has been warned she could serve jail time after a high speed police chase. The paper says Rebecca Hatten, 23, drove at excessive speeds as she was chased by police around the streets of Aberdeen after a check showed she had no licence or insurance.