Your pictures of Scotland: 10-17 June

Chris Boyle
Peck-a-boo: "Time to come out yet?," asks Chris Boyle from Perth. "The morning sun wakes up this woodpecker chick who is only days away from fledging."
James Dewar
Lightening the mood: "It was amazing to see the sun breaking through the trees while on a visit to the Hermitage in Perthshire," says James Dewar.
Colin Mackie
Woolly jumper: This "bold little lamb" suddenly popped up to surprise Colin Mackie in Tiree.
John Wallner
Hello petal: "The Logan Botanic Garden near Stranraer after a light rain shower," says John Wallner.
Peter Wilkinson
Os-spray: "He arrived, hovered and nailed the fish, all in 60 seconds," says Peter Wilkinson. "An osprey collecting breakfast on the River Tay."
Norie Stuart
A Fyne sight: Norie Stuart captured this puffer on Loch Fyne.
Edward Gray
Angry bird: "This little guy was stamping his foot warning me to back off as I crept ever closer (chicks were close by)," says Edward Gray at Earlsferry Links. Fife.
Jed Scott
A ferry impressive shot: "The NorthLink ferry MV Hjaltland departing Lerwick for Aberdeen with the Bressay Sound as still as a millpond," says Jed Scott.
Hamish McIlwraith
Parting company: "This stylish, well-coiffured Shetland pony was on Unst when my wife and I were on holiday," says Hamish McIlwraith. "The pony was very curious and came over to see us when we were having a quick picnic break."
Michael Mappin
I've seen the light: "Long summer evenings pour the light in through the west window and onto the ancient pillars of St Magnus Cathedral in Kirkwall," says Michael Mappin.
Brian Colston
The eyes have it: "I knew there were at least two young kestrels in this nest box but, as I was taking the photo from a long way away to minimise disturbance, I didn't realise until later that five pairs of little hawk eyes were on me," says Brian Colston from Falkirk.
Jim Mullay
Winging it: Swans in Lerwick, from Jim Mullay.
Freya Scott
Going swimmingly: Freya Scott took this shot of Kiloran Metcalfe off Aberdeen.
David Black
A bushy tale: David Black captured the short story of "a new visitor to our garden in Moffat."
Daryll Buchanan
One small step: A puffin on Staffa, as spotted by Daryll Buchanan.
Emily Wilson
Having a wobble: Emily Wilson was watching her step on Montrose Beach due to jellyfish washing up. "Who knew they came in so many colours?," she says.
Jeff Livingstone
We are sailing: "A parade of yachts passing Colintraive," says Jeff Livingstone.
Lesley Wilkinson
That's neigh a sheep: "Rex on his day off, fancied a wee change from herding sheep in the Scottish Borders," says Lesley Wilkinson. "Tara the pony was more interested in the grass."
Eddie O'Donnell
Rough weather: "We were waiting to tee off," says Eddie O'Donnell at St Andrews. "My thought was 'hope that's not coming our way'." He adds that "the clouds were amazing".
Cindy Blades
A bird in the hand: "Saved a baby robin," says Cindy Blades.
Jennifer Baff
... and another: "Baby blue tit in the back garden," says Jennifer Baff in West Lothian.
James Ross
The long and winding road: "This is heading south at Durness," says James Ross. "I'd been working along the north coast and couldn't resist this beautiful scene, so I pulled my van over and took this picture."
Jonathan Duckworth
No, ewe move: "On a trip up to Ullapool, these lambs were having fun, sorting out hierarchy by headbutting each other," says Jonathan Duckworth.
Martyn Powell
Flower power: A feature of Inverness Botanic Gardens, by Martyn Powell.
Jim Adair
Getting your ducks in a row: "A goosander family having a rest at the edge of the weir on the Water Of Leith near Saughton Park and Gardens," says Jim Adair.
Tom Kelly
Take a break: Also spotting goosander family time on the Water of Leith was Tom Kelly.
Fraser Keys
A shade messy: "My son, Murray, and niece, Erin, took part in a Colour Run event at Calderglen Country Park with the rest of their rugby team, Dalziel Dragons, as an end of season treat," says Fraser Keys.
Martin Mann
Tea for two: "Feeding a youngster on the teacup feeder in my garden," says Martin Mann.
Victor Tregubov
Coo's lick: This coo-ling summer scene north of Glasgow was captured by Victor Tregubov.
James Munro
Caught in the act: "Red squirrel munching on peanuts meant for the birds in Grandtully, Perthshire," says James Munro.
Moira Welsh
The hills are alive: "A fiery sunset in Brodick," says Moira Welsh on Arran.
Ben Montgomery
Bridging the gap: The Forth Bridges, courtesy of Ben Montgomery.
Daren Knotts
Quiet reflection: "A tranquil shot at Loch Morlich at sunset," says Daren Knotts.
Geoff Wild
Good Eigg: "This was taken whilst cycle touring, watching the sun set from the Isle of Eigg looking west towards the Isle of Rum," says Geoff Wild.
Sylvia Beaumont
Black beauty: "An Exmoor pony in the setting sun at North Berwick Law," says Sylvia Beaumont.
John Lawrie
Outstanding in their field: Sunset over Callanish, courtesy of John Lawrie.
Brian Scott
Black and white photography: Also stopping at Callanish, during a tour of the Outer Hebrides, was Brian Scott.
Pamela Green
Partnership working: "Took this picture of my partner Ian taking a photo of this stunning sunset at Ballantrae," says Pamela Green.
Jacki Gordon
Set point: "Troon beach at my favourite time of day," says Jacki Gordon of her late evening shot.
Yvonne Gentleman
Perfect ending: "Ardrossan looking towards the Cumbraes," says Yvonne Gentleman. "The sunset was a lovely surprise."

