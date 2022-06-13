Humza Yousaf says Covid has left NHS staff completely knackered
NHS and social care staff are "completely knackered" due to the pressures of dealing with the fall-out from the pandemic, Scotland's health secretary has acknowledged.
Humza Yousaf said the after-effects of Covid were being felt most acutely in accident and emergency departments.
One junior doctor described the situation as "frankly dangerous".
The latest figures show 9,417 patients spent more than eight hours in A&E in April.
The Scottish government has a target of dealing with 95% of patients who come to an emergency department within four hours.
But in April just 72.1% of patients were admitted, transferred or discharged within that timeframe.
In Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, it was just 46%.
Mr Yousaf told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland Covid has caused the biggest shock to the NHS in its history.
Routine operations and cancer screenings were cancelled at the height of the first lockdown, and fewer people went to A&E.
Medics say there are now seeing more, sicker people who did not seek early treatment, as well as routine cases.
The health secretary said: "The cumulative impact of that, while we are still of course dealing with this virus, is undoubtedly causing real strain, real pressure, real challenge, right across the health and social care system and felt really acutely in our A&E departments."
Mr Yousaf said patients were generally more unwell and staying in longer when they get to hospital and added social care continued to present a "real challenge".
Problems securing adequate social care packages has lead to hospital beds being blocked by delayed discharges.
He told the programme the government was making investment in every part of the system but acknowledged the strain staff were under.
Mr Yousaf added: "I can understand entirely where doctors, nurses and everybody who works in health and social care are completely knackered and that's why we will continue to put investment into wellbeing and ensure they have access to some of those wellbeing initiatives."
The health secretary also said he was "concerned but not panicked" by the rise in Covid infections in Scotland.
'Frankly dangerous'
Dr Lailah Peel, who chairs the British Medical Association's Scottish Junior Doctors Committee, is concerned the pressures on the NHS will only get worse.
She told Good Morning Scotland: "It is just frankly dangerous right now.
"If you look at the statistics for last month, one in 11 patients were waiting more than eight hours and evidence has shown that, for every 82 patients that are waiting more than eight hours in our A&E departments, there's one excess death.
"So that means about 114 patients in Scotland potentially died that should not have done."
Dr Peel added the problem was not just in A&E but said it was where "the cracks in the system are showing" as it was the one 24/7 service.
She described the system as "totally broken" and said more acute hospital beds and staff were needed to address the pressures.