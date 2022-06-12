Scotland's papers: Russian cash in pensions and £1bn cladding bill

Scotland's papers: Russian cash in pensions and £1bn cladding billPublished16 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The impact of Russia's war in Ukraine continues to make the papers in Scotland. The Herald on Sunday reports that Scotland’s two largest local government pension funds - Lothian and Strathclyde - have £448m invested in firms which are still doing business in Russia.Image caption, The Sunday Post reveals that the cost of fixing dangerous cladding in Scotland could come to £1bn. It has revealed the escalating cost of repairs as the fifth anniversary of the Grenfell disaster in London, which killed 72 people, approaches. The paper also uses its front page to report that church leaders in Scotland have condemned the UK's plan to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda.Image caption, Scotland on Sunday leads with ScotRail executives' complaints that they had not been briefed on the benefits of the train operator being brought into public ownership, less than a month before the Scottish government took over on 1 April.Image caption, The SNP is under fire in the Sunday Mail after MP Angus MacNeil was "wined and dined" at a luxury resort by World Cup hosts Qatar - which has an "appalling record on human rights".Image caption, The Scottish Mail on Sunday reports that more than a million cars will be banned from entering Scottish city centres in a "crusade" against pollution. The new Low Emission Zone laws will fine drivers of older vehicles £60 if they enter the zones in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen or Dundee, the paper says.Image caption, Rishi Sunak’s £800 energy rebate to second homeowners is rewarding the destruction of communities where the number of holiday homes already has a negative impact, the Sunday National writes. Despite protests, second homeowners will receive at least double the £400 energy rebate announced by the chancellor, meaning a total of £620m will be handed out to people who have more than one house.Image caption, The Sunday Times leads on the environmental impact of the cost of living crisis - reporting the prime minister has scaled back plans to rewild the country as the government retreats from its green agenda to tackle rising prices.Image caption, The Prince of Wales' alleged comments on the government's policy to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda continues to make headlines. "Stay out of politics Charles" the Sunday Express writes after it was revealed the prince reportedly called the scheme "appalling". The paper reports politicians and royal experts have urged the heir to the throne to remain "politically neutral".Image caption, The Sunday Telegraph leads on divisions in the government over tax cuts - reporting MPs and ministers are calling for "urgent" action to tackle the cost of living. The paper quotes one source close to the prime minister saying "money isn't there to cut taxes now". To add to the "Tory war", the Telegraph says it has learnt Chancellor Rishi Sunak will refuse tax cuts unless Boris Johnson can identify government spending he is willing to cut to fund the move.Image caption, Michael Owen makes the front page of the Scottish Sun on Sunday for standing up for his daughter Gemma - a Love Island contestant. Glasgow City FC under-18s girls coach Paul Proud quit after the backlash over his "vile sex slur" at the 19-year-old, the paper reports.