Scotland's papers: Russian cash in pensions and £1bn cladding bill

The Sunday Telegraph leads on divisions in the government over tax cuts - reporting MPs and ministers are calling for "urgent" action to tackle the cost of living. The paper quotes one source close to the prime minister saying "money isn't there to cut taxes now". To add to the "Tory war", the Telegraph says it has learnt Chancellor Rishi Sunak will refuse tax cuts unless Boris Johnson can identify government spending he is willing to cut to fund the move.