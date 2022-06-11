Scotland and UK split over gene-edited food
- Published
Scotland should not have food products "forced" on it because of the easing of regulations around gene editing, a government minister has said.
The UK government has introduced a Genetic Technology (Precision Breeding) Bill which would set different rules from the EU following Brexit.
It had asked Holyrood ministers to consider allowing gene-edited crops to be grown in Scotland.
But the idea has been dismissed by environment secretary Mairi McAllan.
She has written to UK environment secretary George Eustice and Scottish Secretary Alister Jack, saying Scotland would not make the same changes as England if the bill passed.
Ms McAllan said the Scottish government "will not accept any constraint on the exercise of its devolved powers to set standards within devolved policy areas".
Gene editing allows scientists to change a plant or animal's DNA.
Scientists can engineer crops that are more disease or drought resistant, without adding genetic material from another species.
Under the UK's internal market act, anything approved for sale in one part of the UK must be available across the whole of the UK.
Tomatoes developed by scientists in Norwich to produce high amounts of vitamin D could be among the first gene-edited produce to go on sale.
However, Scotland and Wales could potentially use their powers to restrict the use of genetically edited produce.
In her letter, Ms McAllan said: "If the UK government is determined to press ahead with this legislation, it must take steps to ensure that its revisions to the definition of a GMO (genetically modified organism) do not force products on Scotland which do not meet standards here without the consent of the Scottish Parliament."
She also raised concerns about the impact of the bill on Scotland's food exports to the EU.
"As your impact assessment for the Genetic Technologies (Precision Breeding) Bill acknowledges, removing gene-edited products from England's GM regulatory regime would mean divergence from the EU approach and as such could have implications for compliance costs and future trade," she wrote.
"The impact assessment also raises the prospect that new trade barriers could come in the form of checks and certification requirements on UK food exports entering the EU's single market.
"It states that this would not only affect products exported to the EU which contain precision-bred plant material, but also those in the same product categories which do not."
'Simple regime'
Gene editing is supported by the National Farmers Union (NFU) in Scotland but Scottish ministers have consistently railed against it, aiming to keep as close as it can to EU regulations.
However, the EU has recently launched a consultation on bringing forward similar legislation for plants, food and feed produced from new genomic technologies.
UK cabinet minister George Eustice previously wrote to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, saying the new bill provided "the opportunity to make the UK the best place in the world to invest in Agritech innovation".
He said: "Through the bill, we are going to enable plants and animals developed through precision breeding techniques to be authorised and brought to market under a simple regime."
He said he had seen clear support from academia and industry in Scotland and that he had engaged with research organisations such as The Roslin Institute.
He added: "By the Scottish government joining us in taking forward this legislation, we would be able to ensure consistency in food regulation and the approach to the precision bred organisms across the UK, upholding our priority of ensuring consumer safety.
"We encourage you to embrace this opportunity to unlock the benefits of scientific research and development in this country."