Train drivers' union and ScotRail set to resume talks over dispute
- Published
Talks aimed at ending a pay dispute between Scotland's rail provider and train drivers will resume on Thursday.
Aslef, the union representing the drivers, said on Tuesday it was hopeful of reaching a resolution this week.
It rejected ScotRail's latest 4.2% pay offer last week but "constructive" talks two days ago were adjourned after a 90-minute meeting.
The dispute led ScotRail to introduce a greatly-reduced timetable after drivers refused to work on their rest days.
Aslef has said it will ballot its members for industrial action unless an agreement can be reached.
It came as ScotRail warned that separate action planned by the RMT union could wipe out train services in Scotland on three days later this month.
Transport minister Jenny Gilruth was forced to fend off questions about her involvement in the Aslef dispute from MSPs at Holyrood on Wednesday.
ScotRail had urged fans heading to Hampden Park for Wednesday's Scotland-Armenia football match to revise their travel plans with no services after the game from the station closest to the stadium.
'Abdicating responsibility'
Ms Gilruth acknowledged the situation would have been "deeply frustrating" for supporters.
But Scottish Conservatives MSP Graham Simpson accused the minister of not bothering to "dirty her hands" with the talks between ScotRail - now run by a company owned by the Scottish government - and Aslef.
Ms Gilruth responded by saying she was "not in the negotiating room" and that it was "appropriate for ScotRail, the employers, to negotiate directly with the trade union to that end".
"That is how we resolve industrial disputes," she said. "However in relation to the ongoing dispute, it's important we get to a resolution."
The transport minister was also pressed by Tory MSP Liam Kerr, who said she was "abdicating that responsibility" by refusing to step into the dispute.
Ms Gilruth hit back angrily, insisted she had "absolute accountability" and had also answered questions on the dispute on Tuesday and in both the previous two weeks.
"It would not be appropriate for me as minister to be in the negotiating room," she reiterated.
'Shut down'
ScotRail has already warned that separate, UK-wide strike action by thousands of railway workers could have a significant impact on services on three days later this month.
In a tweet to warn passengers, it said: "Our services will be affected and we expect the impact to be significant with a limited service operating, if at all."
The RMT Union has said it will "shut down" the country's network on 21, 23 and 25 June after talks over pay and redundancies fell through.
ScotRail staff will not be involved but workers at Network Rail, which maintains railways throughout Britain, did vote to strike.
ScotRail was nationalised by the Scottish government in April.
Aslef previously rejected a 2.2% pay offer, before later being offered 4.2% and improved conditions. Transport Scotland - the government's transport agency - described the latest offer as "both fair and affordable".
Kevin Lindsay, Aslef's Scotland organiser, told BBC Scotland on Tuesday that both sides had a "bit of work to do" after each had tabled ideas to consider.
Talks focused on what was on the table previously, he said, and "how we can re-jig it to see if we can make an improved offer".
"If ScotRail continue to talk in the manner they are talking I can see us reaching somewhere, but if they don't I can see us reaching industrial action," he added.
Reduced Monday-Saturday ScotRail timetables have been in place since last month, with almost 700 fewer services a day.
A temporary, scaled-back Sunday timetable was also introduced last weekend, following several weeks of severe disruption.
But dozens of services were still cancelled and others were terminated part way through their route.