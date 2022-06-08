New substation installed for Neart na Gaeoithe offshore wind farm
- Published
An electricity substation which will link a major offshore wind farm to the National Grid has been installed off the coast of Fife.
It is the first of two offshore substations planned for the Neart na Gaeoithe (NnG) wind farm.
They will export power generated by its 54 turbines to an onshore substation in East Lothian, and then to the grid.
The turbines are due to be installed in 2023 and are expected to supply electricity for about 375,000 homes.
The wind farm is expected to cover about 105 square kilometres.
Energy generated by the turbines will access the National Grid at Crystal Rig wind farm in the Lammermuir Hills.
Matthias Haag, NnG project director, said the substation was a major offshore development for Scotland.
He said: "A lot of hard work has gone into preparing the seabed and installing two foundation jackets to help us reach this significant milestone and I'm pleased that we can now continue with connecting the platform to the grid and undertaking further foundation works.
"It's an exciting time for NnG as construction continues both offshore and onshore and we are on track for our first turbines to be operational in mid-2023, with completion of the entire wind farm scheduled for 2024."
NnG, jointly owned by EDF Renewables and ESB, is being constructed 15.5km (10 miles) off the coast of Fife.