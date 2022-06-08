Killers fan joins band on stage in Falkirk to play drums
By Chelsea Rocks
BBC News Scotland
- Published
A Scottish drummer was invited on stage to play with The Killers on their closing night in Falkirk after holding up a sign asking "Can I drum?"
Kyle Grieve, who lives in Edinburgh, joined the US group for a rendition of hit track For Reasons Unknown in front of the 8,750-strong crowd on Tuesday.
Killers frontman Brandon Flowers asked if he was Scottish before saying: "Let him come up."
Mr Grieve, 28, said playing with the band was a "dream come true".
He told the BBC he had first held up a sign asking if he could drum on Monday evening, but was knocked back by Flowers who told him: "If you want to play on this stage, you have to mean business."
Kyle returned to Falkirk Stadium on Tuesday night with a sign reading: "Tonight I mean business," which led to him being welcomed on stage in front of his home crowd.
Guy from the crowd asked to play drums with The Killers and this is what happened (part 1) #thekillers #Falkirk #falkirkfc #drums #centralfm #falkirkherald pic.twitter.com/jmw726OmMr— Lewis Barbour (@L13WYB) June 8, 2022
"It's all I ever wanted to do. The Killers were my biggest influence, it's because of them I took up the drums," he told BBC Scotland.
"On Tuesday morning I had another wee practice at their songs, but I knew them all anyway. When he [Flowers] invited me up on stage, my stomach sunk, I was just thinking 'Is this happening?'
"He was shouting into the crowd asking me if I was Scottish and if I actually played. I never expected I'd end up on stage.
"It's a dream come true, I'm a massive fan, I don't even remember playing and I've hardly slept, it was so amazing."
The crowd cheered him as he sprinted to the stage, chanting along as he entertained with a perfect performance.
Mr Grieve said he had been to see the band 14 times in 10 years and was with a friend on Tuesday night who he had met at his first Killers concert 10 years ago.
Mr Grieve has been playing drums since he was pupil at Bo'ness Academy and has been performing with three bands over the past decade. He also teaches the drums.
Before his performance in Falkirk, he said the biggest venue he had played was Glasgow's O2 Academy, with a 2,500 capacity.
In July, Mr Grieves will play at the TRNSMT festival with his band Retro Video Club, before beginning a UK tour in October.
"All I've ever wanted to do was play the drums, it's everything to me. To play for The Killers was unbelievable," he said.
"The crowd were great, it was all surreal. I'm looking forward to my band's tour now and I just feel all the hard work is paying off."