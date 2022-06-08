Scotland's papers: Fuel price soars to £2 per litre and 'rail shutdown'Published17 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Scottish Daily Mail reports that drivers will now pay more than £2 per litre for both petrol and diesel from today, as the war in Ukraine and supply chain issues continue to drive up wholesale costs.Image caption, The RAC have declared a "national fuel crisis", warning that the 200p threshold could soon become the norm for much of the country, says the Edinburgh Evening News.Image caption, The Metro leads with the news that the RMT Union, which represents transport workers, has voted in favour of a nationwide strike to take place on 21, 23, and 25 June. The paper says the action, called over pay rates and job cuts, will be a "huge blow to the transport system as it recovers from the pandemic". It also quotes Mick Lynch, general secretary of the union, saying: "We have a cost of living crisis, and it's unacceptable for railway workers to either lose their jobs or face another year of a pay freeze."Image caption, The i says the prime minister now faces a war of attrition with his Tory rebels and that allies fear new policy announcements will not be enough to stave off a second attempt to oust him.Image caption, The cabinet has told Mr Johnson he needs to cut taxes if he wants to survive, according to The Times. The paper says senior MPs have accused the prime minister of failing to move quickly enough on pledges to reduce both corporate and personal tax burdens. It quotes one minister saying that if tax rates stay where they are, the Conservatives will "struggle" to win the next election.Image caption, The Scotsman carries warnings that the Scottish Conservatives face further electoral damage following Boris Johnson's confidence vote. The paper says Mark Diffley, director of the Diffley Partnership polling company, believes Douglas Ross and his party have been left "in the worst of all worlds".Image caption, The Telegraph reports that the prime minister has been urged to appoint Jeremy Hunt, who he beat in the 2019 leadership race and who has called on him to step down, as his chancellor. The paper says allies believes the move could help stabilise his leadership and heal rifts within his party.Image caption, Nicola Sturgeon's plans to hold a second independence referendum were dealt a "blow" after her government's own lawyers indicated a "transfer of power" would be needed to push a referendum bill through Holyrood, reports the Scottish Daily Express.Image caption, The National reports that legal advice published on Tuesday said the Scottish government was able to "lawfully" work on proposals for independence - including preparing a referendum bill. The paper says that alongside this, Scottish government lawyers also said ministers could call for the "transfer of power" from Westminster under a Section 30 order to hold a second separation vote.Image caption, The Heralds leads with new figures showing thousands of patients spent over 12 hours in A&E departments waiting for a bed in April amid a record number of delayed discharges. The paper says the latest statistics from Public Health Scotland show that 3,588 patients waited at least half a day in emergency departments, slightly down from the March peak of 4,243.Image caption, A court has heard that a teenager was left gargling and fitting before she died after taking ecstasy, according to the Daily Record. The paper says Cerys Reeve, 14, was struggling to breathe and hot to the touch at a house in Greenock. James McCairn, 18, is on trial at the High Court in Glasgow accused of "recklessly and unlawfully" giving the "potentially lethal" class A drug to Cerys at his home.Image caption, The Scottish Sun carries the news that the first Ukrainian child refugees who fled to Scotland have been left heartbroken after their father was killed in action by Russian troops. The paper says that Katia Melnyk, six, left the war-torn country with her 18-year-old older sister in March to live with relatives in Fife. Last week their father, Ihor Melnyk, 47, was killed by a Russian attack in the east Donbas region.Image caption, The Press and Journal reports that a private jet which was flown to Moscow from Inverness is owned by a tycoon whose business has been linked to a money-laundering probe. The paper says the jet was used to take a family of three from Inverness to Moscow on 26 February.Image caption, Residents have criticised council chiefs who they claim have failed to provide traffic calming measures on a "dangerous" road, reports the Glasgow Times. The paper says that locals in Rutherglen say Croftfoot Road, which sits on the boundary between Glasgow City Council and South Lanarkshire Council, urgently needs intervention.Image caption, A Perthshire pet owner whose "howling" dog was seized by animal welfare officers after complaints from neighbours has been found guilty of neglect, according to The Courier. The paper says that police and the SSPCA swooped on a property in MacDonald Crescent, Rattray, following claims a lurcher-type dog had been left chained up outside in sub-zero temperatures.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph reports that police have launched a probe into a fight which caused a bus journey to be "abandoned".Image caption, The Evening Express reports on the reasons why Aberdeen City Council let drivers off with Union Street bus gate fines, claiming that mistakes in signage was not one of them.Image caption, The Daily Star of Scotland says tomato ketchup may become scarce due to global warming, as the worldwide harvest of tomatoes halves.