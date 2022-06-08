Scotland's papers: Fuel price soars to £2 per litre and 'rail shutdown'

Image caption,

The Metro leads with the news that the RMT Union, which represents transport workers, has voted in favour of a nationwide strike to take place on 21, 23, and 25 June. The paper says the action, called over pay rates and job cuts, will be a "huge blow to the transport system as it recovers from the pandemic". It also quotes Mick Lynch, general secretary of the union, saying: "We have a cost of living crisis, and it's unacceptable for railway workers to either lose their jobs or face another year of a pay freeze."