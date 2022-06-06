Douglas Ross to vote against Boris Johnson in confidence motion
- Published
Scottish Conservative Party leader Douglas Ross has said he will vote against Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the confidence motion.
Mr Ross said he had heard "loud and clear" the anger over the breaking of Covid rules in Downing Street.
And he said he was aware that there was even stronger feeling over the statements Mr Johnson had made to parliament on the subject.
"I cannot in good faith support Boris Johnson," added Mr Ross.
"My vote tonight will support the motion of no confidence."
Tory MPs will gather tonight between 18:00 and 20:00 to vote on whether they still have confidence in their leader.
Mr Johnson will need at least half of Tory MPs to affirm their confidence in his leadership in order to survive the vote.
Mr Ross said the timing of the vote was "far from ideal" given the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine - the reason he reversed his previous call for the prime minister to quit.
He said that while he had not sought to bring about the vote, it was going ahead and he had therefore considered whether he should support the PM.
He had concluded that he should not support Mr Johnson, but added that the prime minister could be proud of "many of the successes his government have led on", including the vaccination programme and the furlough scheme.
