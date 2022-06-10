Your pictures of Scotland: 3-10 June

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 3 and 10 June.

PAul Fraser
"Absolutely thrilled to get this shot at Doune Ponds. I've waited two years to get a dew covered damselfly picture," says Paul Fraser.
Graham Rosie
West Linton's Whipman Week celebrations have returned and Graham Rosie captured the scene on a "glorious Saturday morning".
Lorraine Campbell
"Saw this wee fox in my sister's garden in Clydebank. It comes regularly to her for something tasty to eat. So adorable," says Lorraine Campbell.
Alison Creasey
A "beautiful boat from the Netherlands" moored in Lochranza , Isle of Arran, submitted by Alison Creasey.
Janina Dolny
"The shows are in town! You know it's summer when the funfair rolls into Burntisland," says Janina Dolny.
Kenny Ringland
Kenny Ringland sent in this image of relaxation as his cat Raul enjoyed the weekend sunshine in Ayrshire.
Arlehne Stewart
Arlehne Stewart was on holiday near Beauly when she took this photo at Abriachan Garden which looks over Loch Ness.
Richard Marsh
"Perth Parade and Mela, a celebration of world music, dance and culture" took place over the Jubilee weekend, says Richard Marsh.
Bob Smart
Bob Smart sent in this image of a puffin taken while his family was on a boat trip to the Isle of May from Anstruther.
Jim Henderson
A colourful line-up at Findhorn Beach which was sent in by Jim Henderson.
Megan Kirkaldy
Megan Kirkaldy captured this "great view of Fort William from the top of the pipes".
Victor Tregubov
"The drive leading to the Logan Botanic Gardens - not a typical Scottish scene," reckons Victor Tregubov.
Jonathan Crabtree
"Bun Bun - our three-year-old's favourite teddy - pictured on top of Blaven, his daddy's favourite mountain," says Jonathan Crabtree.
Helen Baird
"Yorkie puppy Dolly meets Hamish the Highland coo," says Helen Baird from Greenock.
Lynsey Goh
"I took this picture of a washed up sea urchin as the sun was going down on Bute's Ettrick Bay - just after being proposed to," says Lynsey Goh.
Edith MacDonald
Edith MacDonald came across these pine marten kits while on a walk in Perthshire.
Karen Durie
Karen Durie spotted the different shades of blue on the shells at, appropriately enough, Musselburgh.
Angus Moyse
Angus Moyse says recent rain showers saw the plant life "burst back to life" in the grounds of Hospitalfield House, Arbroath.
RIchard Paton
"From the hillside over Inverie, Knoydart I saw this wonderful view of the Isle of Rum," says Richard Paton.
Deirdre McIntosh
"Beautiful sky on Sunday night in North Berwick," says Deirdre McIntosh.

