Scotland's papers: Queen 'humbled and touched' and nursing shortages

Scotland's papers: Queen 'humbled and touched' and nursing shortagesPublished34 minutes agoImage caption, The majority of front pages lead with the finale of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The Scotsman reports she made a surprise appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at the close of the Jubilee Pageant on Sunday. The paper says Her Majesty felt "humbled and touched" by the goodwill shown to her.Image caption, The Metro also leads with the Queen thanking the millions who came out in force to celebrate her record-breaking 70-year reign.Image caption, The Daily Mail's front page is almost entirely filled with an image of the beaming monarch, with the paper also headlining on her "poignant" tribute to the nation. The Mail says the weekend's "magnificent celebrations" climaxed in "pageantry and parties for millions" across the UK.Image caption, The Daily Express also leads with the Queen's message to the public, placing an image of her from the balcony next to a shot of thousands of people gathered outside Buckingham Palace to celebrate. It says her message of gratitude was "very personal" and notes she was "clearly overwhelmed by the public show of affection".Image caption, The Queen reaffirmed her "commitment to serve the nation" during the close of the Jubilee, the Daily Telegraph says. Britain's longest-reigning monarch "gave the nation the most moving of finales" to the celebrations, despite being forced to miss much of the long weekend's events over mobility issues, the paper reports.Image caption, The Times reports that the Queen has set out the "future of the monarchy", appearing with a "slimmed down" Royal Family to watch the end of the pageant. The paper says the monarch sent an "unspoken" message to the nation by appearing with her three heirs - Princes Charles, William and George - that "this is the future".Image caption, "Thank you ma'am" is the Sun's headline, with its opening line concluding: "What a wonderful weekend it was". The paper goes on to describe the Queen's reign as having "overseen more sweeping change over the past seven decades than anyone could have imagined", adding that the celebrations represented a "confident and proud nation paying tribute to its monarch".Image caption, The Daily Star predicts a nation of sore heads on Monday morning after a weekend of partying to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.Image caption, The Herald also features a picture of the Queen on the balcony at Buckingham Palace, in what was only her second public appearance since the festivities began. But it leads with a warning that government ministers could be breaching the law on safe staffing by using students to fill gaps in nursing cover in the NHS in Scotland.Image caption, The Daily Record has an interview with a crime scene expert who helped bring serial killer Peter Tobin to justice. Peter Faulding tells the paper how Tobin - sentenced to life for the murders of Vicky Hamilton, Dinah McNicol and Angelika Kluk - initially buried Vicky's body under a rockery at his home in West Lothian.Image caption, The i says questions around the future of Prime Minister Boris Johnson have become "toxic" for the Conservative Party. The paper reports Tory rebels are accusing the government whips of "blackmail and threats", while the PM "fights for his political life" amid reports of an impending vote of no confidence in his leadership led by "mutinous backbenchers".Image caption, The National says one of Vote Leave's founders, Lord Daniel Hannan, has admitted that the UK should have stayed in the single market after Brexit in order to "save a lot of trouble".Image caption, The Press and Journal tells how a 98-year-old widow from Orkney is taking on the Ministry of Defence to try and get replacements for her husband's stolen war medals.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News says motorists are facing growing gridlock on one of the city's busiest roads with a "temporary" bus lane installed during the pandemic being blamed for massive delays.Image caption, The Evening Express says people living in Aberdeen are warning that a low-emission zone in Union Street could be a disaster for city centre businesses.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph reports on three people appearing to court to face charges of running brothels in Dundee.Image caption, The Courier also leads with a court case, with a care home entertainer admitting a 15-month campaign of violence against his wife - including one attack on Christmas Day when he twisted her finger until it broke.