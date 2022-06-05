Man dies at wind farm construction site in Shetland
A man has died at a construction site for a wind farm converter station in Shetland.
The 23-year-old was injured at the site in the Upper Kergord area of Shetland at about 10:15 on Sunday, police said.
Emergency services went to the location but the man died at the scene.
It is understood that the incident happened at the site where a converter station is being built for the Viking wind farm.
It will see 103 wind turbines built around the central mainland of Shetland, as well as a high-voltage cable laid to link the islands with the UK electricity grid.
A police spokesman said: "Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and the Health and Safety Executive will be informed in due course."