Talks to resolve ScotRail pay dispute resume
Talks aimed at resolving a pay dispute between ScotRail and its train drivers are set to continue.
The drivers' union Aslef rejected the train operator's latest 4.2% pay offer last week, but on Friday it said it was close to reaching an agreement.
The dispute has had a major impact on services, after drivers refused to work on their rest days.
It led to ScotRail introducing a temporary greatly-reduced timetable to provide "greater certainty".
The rail operator was nationalised by the Scottish government in April.
Aslef members met in Perth on Sunday ahead of negotiations resuming on Monday.
A temporary scaled-back Sunday timetable was introduced at the weekend, following several weeks of severe disruption.
Despite that, dozens of services were cancelled and others were terminated part way through their route.
Passengers attending events at Glasgow's SEC and Hydro were asked to check their travel plans in advance.
If you’re heading to a gig or event at the Hyrdro / SEC please remember services will depart earlier than normal due to our temporary timetable this evening. Please check your journeys on our website and app before travelling and make alternative arrangements where needed. pic.twitter.com/mu91Drma7g— ScotRail (@ScotRail) June 5, 2022
The last train to the city centre was due to leave the Exhibition Centre train station at 21:03 - half an hour before the end of Michael Flatley's Lord of the Dance at the SEC Armadillo.
Reduced Monday-Saturday ScotRail timetables have been in place since last month.
They have almost 700 fewer services a day, with the last train on many routes leaving up to four hours earlier than before.
'Substantially improved'
Aslef has previously rejected a 2.2% pay offer, before later being offered 4.2% and improved conditions - which Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth said she was "hopeful" would be accepted.
But the union announced on Wednesday that its national executive had rejected the offer and would ballot for industrial action unless further talks were held.
ScotRail said it was frustrated by the decision, and "astonished" that the union had decided not to put the improved pay offer to its members.
It said the "substantially improved" offer reflected the cost-of-living challenges faced by families across the country, while balancing it against the need to provide value for the taxpayer.
Transport Scotland - the government's transport agency - described the latest offer as being "both fair and affordable".