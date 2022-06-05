Church service and picnics to end Scotland's jubilee weekend
- Published
A service of "celebration and thanksgiving" is being held in Glasgow to mark the Queen's 70 years on the throne.
The event at Glasgow Cathedral takes place on the final day of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Elsewhere people will picnic in the gardens beneath Edinburgh Castle.
There will be live music and big screens showing the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, broadcast live from London.
It follows a series of events across the UK over the four-day holiday weekend, including the Platinum Party at the Palace on Saturday night.
Huge crowds watched the show outside Buckingham Palace, during which the Prince of Wales paid tribute to his "mummy".
And they saw the Queen feature in a secretly pre-recorded comic sketch featuring Paddington Bear.
The service at Glasgow Cathedral, led by The Rev Mark E Johnstone, began at 11:00.
It will be the fourth jubilee celebration held for the Queen at the cathedral during her 70 year reign, according to the order of service.
It says: "We have been privileged to receive Her Majesty on the occasions of her silver, golden and diamond Jubilee, and although we cannot welcome her in person on this equally momentous occasion, her Platinum Jubilee, we can feel confident she is with us in spirt."
The order of service continues: "Jubilee is not an everyday occurrence but a special occasion which does not happen every year, or even every 10, and today we celebrate the extraordinary reign and devotion Her Majesty has had over us and to us."
In Edinburgh, West Princes Street Gardens will host a jubilee picnic.
The band of HM Royal Marines Scotland and the local Love Music Community Choir will perform at the picnic which will feature live music from 12.30.
The pageant near Buckingham Palace will be screened later in the afternoon.
Edinburgh's Lord Provost Robert Aldridge said: "The Platinum Jubilee is a truly historic event and it was important to find a fitting tribute here in the capital for those who wish to come together and celebrate the occasion.
"In the tradition of Jubilee street parties our big picnic in the gardens invites citizens to come together to enjoy some fantastic local entertainment and music.
"Watching the celebrations on the big screen will be a great way for people to be involved and soak up the atmosphere of this extraordinary day."
There will also be a special Edinburgh Festival Carnival parade.
It follows a series of jubilee-themed events in Scotland on Saturday, including a re-enactment of the 1953 coronation by Brownies, Guides, Cubs and Scouts in Kelso.
There was a flotilla of about 20 boats which took part in A Parade of Sail in Edinburgh.
And at Balmoral in Aberdeenshire there was a gathering of 70 corgis - the Queen's favourite dog - on the lawn outside the castle.
Meanwhile a group of republicans, including SNP MP Tommy Sheppard, took part in rally on Edinburgh's Calton Hill.