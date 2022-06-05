Biker, 27, dies in Moray crash
- Published
A biker has died in a road accident in Moray.
The 27-year-old man died of his injuries following the one-vehicle collision on the unclassified Dallas to Knockando road near Tapp Farm.
He was riding a blue Yamaha R6 motorbike when the crash happened at about 10:30 on Saturday.
A police spokesman said: "Emergency services including the air ambulance attended but the male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene."
Sgt Peter Henderson appealed for help from potential witnesses.
He said: "Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of this collision and I appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the vehicle to get in touch.
"Likewise if anyone believes they may have captured dashcam footage of the vehicle which could assist our inquiries I urge you to come forward."