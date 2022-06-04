Scotland's papers: 'Royal Flush' and Johnson leadership challenge

Scotland's papers: 'Royal Flush' and Johnson leadership challengePublished35 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The National breaks ranks with the mainstream view of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, declaring that it is time to get rid of the monarchy and found a new Scottish republic.Image caption, Elsewhere the jubilee celebrations continue to feature heavily on the front pages, with the Scottish Daily Mail focusing on the rift between the princes William and Harry.Image source, Daily ExpressImage caption, The Daily Express takes a different view, noting that while the Queen herself was not able to be present, the thanksgiving service did serve to bring her family togetherImage caption, "Thank you for staying the course" is the headline for the Telegraph, quoting the Archbishop of York's tribute which reflects the Queen's lifelong love of horse racing.Image caption, The archbishop's allusions to horses provides another headline for the Times which declares: "You are still in the saddle."Image caption, The i newspaper instead focuses on speculation that Boris Johnson could face a leadership challenge as early as next week, with his allies warning wavering Tories that they will lose the next election if the party ditches him.Image caption, The Press and Journal reports how the prime minister was booed by some members of the crowd when he arrived at the thanksgiving service for the Queen at St Paul's Cathedral.Image caption, The Herald leads with a warning from the country's largest trade union that the Scottish government faces widespread strike action if its spending review leads to mass job losses. The Scottish secretary of Unison also criticises ministers for setting aside £20m for a planned independence referendum next year.Image caption, Bus travel is the next transport sector to face big cuts, warns the Scotsman which says that services could be axed and fares could rise when Covid support is ended.Image caption, Dundee's Evening Telegraph reports how police have launched an investigation after a badly injured man was found by workmen.Image caption, The Courier describes how "hero neighbours" scaled scaffolding and used a garden hose to douse a fire which was taking hold in the roof of a house in Ballingry.Image caption, A community campaign to save a bowling green from developers is the lead for the Glasdow TimesImage caption, The Star reports the perhaps not unsurprising news that beer bellies are not regarded as sexyRelated Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.