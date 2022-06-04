Platinum Jubilee: Flotilla among Scotland's weekend celebrations
A flotilla of boats and a re-enactment of the Queen's coronation are among events planned for this weekend's jubilee celebrations in Scotland.
A Parade of Sail in Edinburgh promises a colourful tribute later on Saturday.
In Kelso, the 1953 coronation will be recreated, with home-made costumes and an orb made from a plumber's ballcock and gold foil.
Meanwhile, republicans are planning an anti-monarchy rally in the capital.
Scotland is the only part of the UK where senior members of the royal family will not be attending jubilee events on Saturday.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be in Wales for a jubilee concert while the Earl and Countess of Wessex have engagements in Northern Ireland.
The Queen herself has pulled out of attending the Epsom Derby but will watch it on TV from Windsor Castle. Later the Prince of Wales and Prince William will pay tribute to the monarch at a Jubilee Concert outside Buckingham Palace.
Princess Anne was in Edinburgh on Friday, when she paid a visit to Edinburgh Zoo and was photographed feeding the penguins.
In Scotland the Royal Forth Yacht Club is organising a Parade of Sail with about 20 boats sailing between Newhaven and Granton Harbour in Edinburgh.
Club commodore Michael Tasker said: "To make it a really colourful spectacle, boats will be flying their spinnakers which are the balloon-shaped sail at the bow of the boats - which are in many different colours.
"There is certainly going to be a variety of red white and blue on display."
Good vantage points to view the parade will be around Newhaven or along lower Granton Road and the Granton harbour breakwater.
In Kelso, in the Scottish Borders, the celebrations will involve a parade and re-enactment of the Queen's 1953 coronation.
The town's provost Gavin Horsburgh said an astonishing amount of effort had been put into the event.
"Everything from the costumes, the outfits, the paraphernalia, from the orb, the sceptre, the crowns - everything's all been hand made, hand stitched, all the jewels glued on, everything," he said.
"The orb for example - it's amazing what you can do with a plumber's ballcock and gold foil. It's absolutely amazing."
Royal Deeside will be living up to its name, with a programme of events planned throughout the weekend in Ballater.
Organiser David Cobben said: "There's horse racing on the green for a bit of fun for the family, a vintage afternoon tea and on Sunday we're having a large picnic - so all those events involve all the people in the community, which is a great way of bringing people together."
An alternative viewpoint will be seen on Edinburgh's Calton Hill where republicans plan to gather for a rally.
The demonstration by the National Monument of Scotland will demand the "end of hereditary monarchical rule", with confirmed speakers including SNP MP Tommy Sheppard.
The SNP's official position is for the Queen to remain head of state should Scotland become independent, and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has spoken of her "deep respect" for the current monarch.
Are the jubilee celebrations more muted in Scotland?
Analysis by BBC Scotland editor James Cook
Opinion polls consistently suggest an underlying lack of enthusiasm for the monarchy in Scotland compared to other parts of the UK.
Last month a Focaldata survey for the British Future think tank indicated that a quarter of people in Britain would favour the nation becoming a republic at the end of the current Queen's reign. In Scotland the figure was well above a third.
The poll also suggested that while 58% of people in Britain as a whole favoured keeping the monarchy, just 45% felt the same in Scotland.
Other polls in recent years have produced similar results.
The monarchy "is definitely less popular in Scotland than it is south of the border," says Sir John Curtice, professor of politics at Strathclyde University.
"One of the political difficulties for the monarchy north of the border is that as an institution it is now somewhat caught up in the constitutional debate," he said.