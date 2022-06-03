More than 300 firearms surrendered to police
More than 300 firearms and 80 lots of ammunition have been surrendered to police across Scotland as part of a UK-wide campaign.
The appeal netted a haul including shotguns, BB guns, air weapons and imitation firearms.
Most of the 319 weapons were handed in across the Lothian and Borders division (50), followed by Greater Glasgow (41) and north east (37).
The surrender campaign ran between 12- 29 May.
Assistant Chief Constable Alan Speirs said: "It's really important that we continue to build on public safety across Scotland by providing opportunities for the safe surrender of weapons like this and by reminding the public to check their licences.
"Members of the public are reminded that it is against the law to be in possession of an unlicensed firearm, regardless of how you acquire it and are reminded that firearms can be surrendered to the police at any time."
Justice Secretary Keith Brown expressed gratitude to officers for the campaign.
He added: "Firearm offences remain at historically low levels in Scotland, but by removing more than 300 weapons as well as ammunition this initiative will help keep our communities safe and prevent firearms from falling into the wrong hands."
Anyone looking for more advice on firearms licensing is urged to visit the Police Scotland website.