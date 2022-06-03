In pictures: Celebrating the Platinum Jubilee in Scotland

Michelle Cumming
A beacon on Lossiemouth's East Beach is among those that were lit for the jubilee on Thursday night

People in Scotland are celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee - and a four-day bank holiday weekend.

On Thursday the beginning of festivities were marked with a Royal gun salute at Edinburgh Castle, before beacons were lit across the country.

The celebrations are set to continue with street parties and community events throughout the weekend.

How are you spending the jubilee weekend in Scotland? Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs which can be found here.

PA Media
Head gardener David Dorward tended to this year's design on the world's oldest floral clock in Edinburgh's West Princes Street Gardens on day one of the Platiunum Jubilee celebrations.
Norma Loudon
This post box in North Berwick has been decorated with a beautiful knitted crown, as shown in this photo sent in by Norma Loudon
PA Media
The Royal Gun Salute at Edinburgh Castle marked the start of the celebratory weekend
Morag Cordiner
As darkness fell on Thursday, beacons were lit around the country - including here at Fraserburgh
Adam Buchanan
There were views across Dumfries and Galloway from the top of Knockendoch Hill as this beacon was being prepared.
Derek Braid
Another beacon was lit at North Berwick by Deputy Lord Lieutenant Hilary Cochran.
PA Media
Lord Provost Robert Aldridge and Commander of Edinburgh Garrison Lieutenant Colonel Lorne Campbell lit the jubilee beacon at Edinburgh Castle
Emma Blue
This beacon was lit at Easter Anguston Farm - a farm which is also a training facility for young people with additional support needs - at Peterculter, Aberdeen.
David Wynne
David Wynne took this striking picture at the 4th Helensburgh Explorers' jubilee beacon lighting event.
Jane Barlow

All images are subject to copyright.

