Scotland's papers: Ukraine pain for Scotland and Queen's Jubilee kicks off

Scotland's papers: Ukraine pain for Scotland and Queen's Jubilee kicks offPublished45 minutes agoImage caption, Most of Scotland's papers focus either on Scotland's defeat to Ukraine in their World Cup play-off semi-final or the start of the Queen's Jubilee celebrations. The Scotsman devotes much of its front page to a picture of Ukrainian players celebrating their 3-1 victory over Steve Clarke's side at Hampden - with they paper saying they were cheered on by the world. But it leads with the train drivers' union Aslef rejecting a 4.2% pay offer from ScotRail, which could spark more travel disruption.Image caption, The Daily Star joins The Scotsman in congratulating Ukraine's footballers on their dramatic victory over Scotland, which will now see them face Wales in a play-off to reach this year's World Cup finals in Qatar.Image caption, The Sun says Scotland's World Cup dream may have ended in tears, but the Tartan Army has already vowed to support Ukraine in its bid to make it to Qatar.Image caption, Turning to the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, The Daily Express says "it is a moment that has been 70 years in the making". The paper shows the Queen posed on a window seat at Windsor Castle in a photograph issued on Wednesday by Buckingham Palace.Image caption, Millions of people are expected to thank the Queen for her lifetime of service, the i reports. The paper shows a collage of images depicting moments throughout the Queen's lifetime, adding that Platinum Jubilee celebrations will start on Thursday with Trooping the Colour in London and the lighting of beacons throughout the UK and Commonwealth.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph reports on the Queen's message to the nation that it can look to the future with "confidence and enthusiasm". In a tongue-in-cheek cartoon referencing the travel chaos across Britain, the paper shows an illustration of holiday-goers with the caption: 'As our special tribute to Her Majesty we've cancelled 70 flights today'.Image caption, The Daily Mail also leads on the Queen's Jubilee message where she has called on the nation to create happy memories with friends and family. The paper says her special message of goodwill clearly extends to her own family as it emerged that she has invited Harry and Meghan to watch Thursday's Trooping the Colour ceremony, albeit not from Buckingham Palace's balcony.Image caption, Elsewhere, the Daily Record reports on the case of a Rangers fan who has taken his former bosses to an employment tribunal - claiming he was dismissed because of his support for the Ibrox club. The father-of-two from Bonnybridge, near Falkirk, insists being a Rangers fan is his "religion and philosophical belief" which merits protection in workplaces.Image caption, The Times reports that Boris Johnson's allies have accused those plotting to oust him of being "self-indulgent, narcissistic and contemptuous" amid growing concern in government about the risk of a confidence vote in the prime minister. The paper says a total of 30 Tory MPs have now called for him to go and a further 18 have criticised him.Image caption, The National features Scotland's footballers falling short in their bid to make it to the World Cup for the first time since 1998. It leads with a poll which suggests support for Scottish independence and the Union "is split down the middle" as the SNP steps up its bid to secure a referendum in 2023.Image caption, The Press and Journal reports on a driver being clocked at 100mph on the A96 between Nairn and Inverness while having two children in his Jaguar with him.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News leads with the Queen's Birthday Honours, which see Rebus crime writer Ian Rankin and Police Scotland chief constable Iain Livingstone both receiving knighthoods.Image caption, The Courier features a court case in which a man is accused of snatching a pet dog from its owner and bundling it into his car in rural Perthshire.Image caption, In another court case, the Evening Telegraph reports on a man convicted of domestic abuse being jailed for 44 months and banned from forming relationships with women without official permission.Image caption, The Evening Express leads with a teacher being put on the sex offenders register after being caught with 1,700 indecent images on his phone.