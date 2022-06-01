Train drivers' union rejects ScotRail pay offer
The train drivers' union Aslef has rejected the latest 4.2% pay offer from ScotRail.
The union's national executive said it would ballot for industrial action unless ScotRail entered further talks.
Many drivers have been refusing to work overtime or on rest days during the pay dispute.
The driver shortage has led to the now-nationalised train operator cutting a third of services under a temporary timetable.
