Train drivers' union rejects ScotRail pay offer
The train drivers' union Aslef has rejected the latest 4.2% pay deal from ScotRail.
The union's national executive said it would ballot for industrial action unless ScotRail offered further talks.
Many drivers have been refusing to work overtime or on rest days during the pay dispute.
The driver shortage has led to the now-nationalised train operator cutting a third of services under a temporary timetable.
Scotland's Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth said earlier this week she was hopeful the 4.2% pay offer would resolve the dispute.
However, it was turned down by a meeting of Aslef's national executive committee on Wednesday.
Scottish organiser Kevin Lindsay said: "Aslef wants to negotiate a fair deal for our members, we are once again calling on ScotRail to return to the talks, so we can negotiate a fair pay offer that we can put to our members."
ScotRail introduced an emergency timetable last week to give customers a degree of certainty about services after being hit by numerous cancellations.
But the timetable involved almost 700 fewer services a day, with many later trains no longer running.
The train operator has introduced extra services for Wednesday's Scotland v Ukraine World Cup play-off.
Extra evening services were also provided on Friday and Saturday last week, but Sunday again saw more than 300 cancellations.
Separately from the Aslef pay dispute, Scotrail also faces also a threat of strike action by RMT members who have been offered a 2.2% pay rise.
UK-wide action is also possible from mid-June onwards by RMT members who are in dispute with Network Rail.
ScotRail has said the shortage of available drivers is due to disruption to training during Covid pandemic, forcing it to ask the existing workforce to work extra hours.
The Scottish government said a train driver in Scotland typically earns about £50,000, and has urged workers to ask for "sensible" pay increases during the "precarious" economic situation.
The Scottish Conservatives' transport spokesman Graham Simpson accused the government of "complacency".
"It's clear she [Jenny Gilruth] and the SNP government just assumed the offer would be accepted," he commented.
"Now, it appears, we're back to square one and the Scottish public will have to endure the woefully-inadequate reduced ScotRail timetable for even longer."