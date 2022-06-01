Scotland v Ukraine: Tartan Army to sing opponents' anthem
Scotland fans will be invited to join in singing the Ukrainian anthem at Hampden Park later in a show of support for their World Cup play-off opponents.
Flyers containing a phonetic version of the national song will be handed out and the Tartan Army will be asked to sing along in solidarity.
It is Ukraine's first competitive game since the Russian invasion in February.
The ongoing conflict has dominated the build-up to the match, which was postponed in March.
The winners will face Wales in Cardiff on Sunday for a place in Qatar later this year.
Scotland's national pipers have also been learning the Ukrainian national anthem to make the several thousand visiting fans expected feel welcome.
"It actually fits perfectly on the scale, it sits nicely with the drone and is a lovely tune for the pipes," Finlay MacDonald, the group's director of piping, told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme
"As musicians sometimes you feel kind of useless when there's obviously such a terrible situation going on, but we thought this is something we can offer, playing this tune in support of the Ukrainian people.
"We're all behind Scotland as a football team, but we're definitely behind the Ukrainian people in their bigger battle. It's just a symbol of our support for them."
Some Ukrainians have travelled from far afield to be at Hampden.
Marco Biuss, a first generation Canadian Ukrainian, has flown to Glasgow from Toronto.
"It's more than just a regular football match," he told BBC Scotland. "Emotions are going to be running high.
"Once we hear the Ukrainian national anthem playing in the stadium, I am sure we will all have tears in our eyes. We hope Ukraine will win and Ukraine will prevail in the war."
John Babiack, a first generation Ukrainian American, has been volunteering in Ukraine for two months supporting the Red Cross and other organisations.
"It's a little conflicting for me because I'm here to be a fan and support our national team, but I've just left a war-torn country and it absolutely pulls on the heart strings," he said.
"I hope the game will be magnificent and there will be no loser tonight."
Steven Kerr is taking a group of Ukrainian children from the Dnipro Kids charity, who were brought to Scotland earlier this year, to the match.
"They'll have the Ukrainian flag on their cheeks, we've got them all Ukrainian flags and I'm sure it will be very emotional for them," he said. "Given what they've been through, they're all very excited to be able to go and support their home country.
"There'll be no split loyalties for me though. I am in the Ukrainian section with kids so might have to sit on my hands but I want to see Scotland win and go to the World Cup."
Will Scotland be sporting villains?
Under normal circumstances this would be a fixture the whole country would be talking about.
Given what's happening in Ukraine, millions around the globe will be watching events unfold on the south side of Glasgow.
It will be the first time since the invasion that Ukraine has fielded a national football team.
The players left the country shortly after the war started and they say they are determined to put a smile on the face of their nation - even a brief one.
Scotland find themselves in a situation where they know victory would see them progress to a play-off final against Wales.
But it would also see them cast as the sporting villains for knocking out a country whose plight has captured the imagination of the world.
Former Scotland skipper Graeme Souness has sparked debate in recent days after declaring he wants Ukraine to win on Wednesday, to qualify for the World Cup and go on to win it.
"My emotions when I think about it deeply are that it's more important than football to send a message that Russia's behaviour is unacceptable - the world has to unite and tell them that," he said.
Colin Hendry, who captained the men's team the last time they qualified for a World Cup in 1998, says he "understands where Graeme is coming from in terms of the bigger picture" in Ukraine but "can't agree with it entirely, because sport is sport".
Nevertheless he believes the Ukraine players will receive "the biggest cheer they've ever heard" when they walk out at Hampden Park. "I know The Tartan Army will be fully behind them when they come out for the warm-up," he said.
Leanne Crichton, part of the Scotland squad at the 2019 Women's World Cup, also agrees the "entire Hampden roar" will be felt by both sets of players in the countdown to kick-off.
But once the game gets under way, she expects normal service to resume.
"The Scotland players have a job to do and I think the Ukrainian players will also understand and respect the fact that Scotland want to get to a major tournament as much as they do," she said.
"For that moment, I think they will be really glad to just focus on football, with everything else that's been going on externally, which has been horrendous.
"They have been in camp for a while now, they have had time to prepare and concentrate on the game, and they will look to drive that emotion into their performance tonight."
Meanwhile in Aberfeldy, Perth and Kinross, Ukrainian refugees and their host families are expected to watch the game in the bar of a local hotel.
"A lot of the families are integrating already in Aberfeldy really well and it'll be a nice occasion to get everybody," owner Gavin Price told Radio Scotland.
Tetiana Lukianenko, a Ukrainian refugee now staying in the town with her new baby, husband and father, says the match will be "quite symbolic for everyone".
"Whichever team wins, we'll be happy in any case because we are just very happy to be here," she said.
