Scotland's papers: 'Years of savage cuts' ahead and growing Tory rebellion

The Daily Record reports that tennis player Andy Murray said the deaths of 19 children and two teachers in a shooting at a school in Texas last week made him "angry" and "incredibly upset". The paper says the incident provoked new calls for gun control measures in the United States and Murray - who was a pupil at Dunblane Primary School - said, "You can't keep approaching the problem by buying more guns and having more guns in the country. I don't see how that solves it"