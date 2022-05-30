Scotland v Ukraine: Rail warning for Tartan Army ahead of match
- Published
Scotland fans have been warned to plan ahead to get home from the World Cup play-off match against Ukraine on Wednesday.
Many who want to travel further than Glasgow city centre are unlikely to be able to get home by train.
ScotRail is operating an emergency timetable which has cut the number of trains running in the evening.
Final services to most of Scotland's cities will leave before kick off at 19:45.
Some additional trains and extra seats have been laid on within the city, allowing fans to travel between Glasgow Central and stations near Hampden Park.
But the latest service outside Glasgow will be to Edinburgh, due to depart Glasgow Queen Street station at 22:15.
Even if the match finishes after 90 minutes - at 21:30 - fans will be unable to leave Hampden and get to Queen Street in time for the last train.
The final service to both Aberdeen and Dundee will leave Glasgow at 19:45 - according to the ScotRail app - while the latest anyone can return to Dumfries would be 19:07.
Those hoping to head back to Inverness will be unable to do so after 19:07 and those hoping to return to Perth will need to make the 19:37 service.
The newly nationalised rail operator has been hit by a pay dispute with train drivers union Aslef, which has meant staff have refused to work on their rest days.
The temporary timetable brought in a week ago saw almost 700 fewer services a day, with many later trains cancelled.
Train drivers rejected a 2.2% pay offer but were offered a 4.2% pay rise and improved conditions on Thursday.
ScotRail confirmed there would be additional services for the Scotland v Ukraine match on 1 June to and from Mount Florida, and extra carriages on trains to Mount Florida and Kings Park - the closest stations to the ground.
Visiting Ukraine fans who decide to travel by rail should use services to and from Mount Florida.
However, supporters were advised to allow extra travel time as services would still be busy. Buying return tickets to Mount Florida in advance would help to avoid queuing on the day.
The company said extra staff would be available to help customers on Wednesday and also for Scotland's Nations League home match against Armenia on 8 June.
Phil Campbell, ScotRail's head of customer operations, said: "We know this is a massive match for the Scottish national team and we are looking forward to helping supporters travel to Hampden to play their part in the occasion. It's also an honour to welcome Ukraine fans to Glasgow.
"We'll be doing everything we can to support fans travelling to the games by adding additional services where we can and more seats to trains where possible. The temporary timetable will still be in place, so it is important that fans plan ahead to make sure they are aware of their options for both getting into the city, and for completing their journey home.
"Regular commuters who travel home from Glasgow on the line via Mount Florida should be aware that services will be much busier than normal on Wednesday night with fans heading to the match."