Scotland's papers: Tory party unrest and eco grants fuel land rush

Scotland's papers: Tory party unrest and eco grants fuel land rushPublished16 minutes agoImage caption, Partygate makes the front pages of several of Scotland's Sunday papers. The Sunday Times reports that Downing Street lobbied Sue Grey to dilute her report and anonymise some of the key players in the No10 lockdown events.Image caption, The Sunday Express carries comments defending the prime minister by Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove. The paper quotes Mr Gove saying he's "absolutely confident" Mr Johnson can win the next election and that "no one in government has his energy, his determination, his vision".Image caption, The Sunday National tells Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross that it is time for him to "break his silence" on the ongoing scandal.Image caption, The Sunday Post reports on a planned Sutherland woodland backed by £3m in public money, which has already been secretly sold off-market. It says the rush by investors and billionaires to buy woodland with Scottish government eco grants is pushing Highland communities out.Image caption, Scotland on Sunday reports that Glasgow's COP26 climate summit was the "most polluting in history", and the UK government attempted to offset the environmental impact of the event using an offshore tax firm.Image caption, The Herald reports on "no-deal" Brexit contingency plans being instigated by ministers in Scotland over fears of a trade war between the UK and the EU.Image caption, The prime minister wants to "name and shame" petrol stations that are failing to pass the fuel duty cut introduced in March on to customers, says The Sunday Telegraph. Sources told the paper Mr Johnson has "expressed fury" that the 5p-a-litre cut is failing to materialise at pumps. The paper also carries pictures of Liverpool fans locked outside the Stade de France ahead of their team's loss to Real Madrid in the final of the Champions League on Saturday.Image caption, The Mail on Sunday reports that the UK government is to reintroduce the crown symbol on pint glasses and launch a consultation on lifting restrictions on imperial weights to mark the Jubilee. The headline reads: "Cheers ma'am!"Image caption, The Sunday Mail leads with a "tiny wedding crasher" - the baby who arrived at the moment his mother was due to be walking down the aisle. Rebbeca MacMillan had to postpone her wedding to fiancé Nick when she went into labour early.