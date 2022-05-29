Scotland's papers: Tory party unrest and eco grants fuel land rush

Image caption,

The prime minister wants to "name and shame" petrol stations that are failing to pass the fuel duty cut introduced in March on to customers, says The Sunday Telegraph. Sources told the paper Mr Johnson has "expressed fury" that the 5p-a-litre cut is failing to materialise at pumps. The paper also carries pictures of Liverpool fans locked outside the Stade de France ahead of their team's loss to Real Madrid in the final of the Champions League on Saturday.