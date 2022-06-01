Queen's birthday honours: Rankin writes his way to a knighthood
A crime writer and a crime fighter have topped the Scots honoured by the Queen ahead of her Platinum Jubilee weekend.
Rebus author Ian Rankin and Police Scotland Chief Constable Iain Livingstone have both been handed knighthoods.
There are also honours for Scotland's Olympic gold-medal winning curlers and shortbread boss James Walker.
Ex Scotland legend Alan Rough gets an OBE as does Olympic swimmer Hannah Miley.
The Queen's Jubilee Birthday Honours List celebrates the public service of individuals across the UK.
This year's recipients have been awarded for their outstanding contributions across all sectors, but in particular for sustained public service, the environment and sustainability, and youth engagement.
'Not sure what Rebus would think'
It's not clear whether we will see the title Sir Ian Rankin on his next book cover, but the Fife-born author was delighted to receive a knighthood.
Sir Ian said: "It is amazing to be honoured in this way as we celebrate Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
"It may not make writing my next book any easier but it is gratifying to be recognised both for my crime novels and the work I do for charity.
"I'm not sure what Detective Inspector John Rebus would make of it - he'd almost certainly tell me not to get too big-headed. I'll do my best, while pouring a glass of something refreshing."
A graduate of the University of Edinburgh, he is the internationally bestselling author of the Inspector Rebus and Detective Malcolm Fox novels, as well as a string of standalone thrillers.
His books have been translated into 36 languages and he holds honorary degrees from the universities of Abertay, St Andrews, Hull and Edinburgh, and previously received the OBE for services to literature.
Chief Constable Iain Livingstone of Police Scotland is awarded a knighthood for services to policing and the public.
Mr Livingstone took the reins of Police Scotland in 2018 and has served 28 years in policing including attachments to the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland as a senior investigator in 2008, and to Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary.
In 2015 he was awarded the Queen's Police Medal.
He said: "Our committed and professional officers and staff are the key to the success of Police Scotland and this important recognition is tribute to the effective public service they provide every day, right across the country.
"I pay heartfelt thanks to everyone who contributes to protecting the people of Scotland and offer my warmest congratulations to those recognised today. I am personally, and on behalf of policing in Scotland, deeply honoured and extremely grateful."
In sport there were MBEs for the gold-medal winning Beijing Olympic curlers Mili Smith, Victoria Wright, Hailey Duff and Jennifer Dodds with skip Eve Muirhead receiving an OBE.
The women claimed Team GB's only gold medal during the 2022 Games after crushing Japan 10-3 in a thrilling final in February.
"If you had said to me this time last year what it would feel like to be in this position now as Olympic, European and World Champion and to cap those achievements with an OBE I would have bitten your hand off for just some of them," skip Eve Muirhead said.
Aberdeenshire swimmer Hannah Miley also receives an MBE, for services to swimming and women in sport. She has represented Great Britain at three Olympic Games and became Commonwealth champion in 2010 and 2014 representing Scotland.
Former Scotland international Alan Rough gets an MBE for services to association football and to charity.
The former Partick Thistle and Hibs goalie won 53 caps for Scotland and played in two FIFA World Cups.
He said: "After a lifetime in football as a player, a manager, a pundit and now a director, I am proud and honoured to receive this recognition."
Para Alpine skiers Neil and Andrew Simpson also receive MBEs.
The brothers won Paralympic gold in the men's visually-impaired super-G skiing event in Beijing.
Neil said it topped off an amazing year, while his brother added: 'It is completely unexpected, we're just amazed that we have been recognised for what we have done in the way that we have been."
In business, Balmoral Group chairman Jimmy Milne becomes a Sir through his contributions to business and charity.
Sweet success too for head of the Speyside shortbread dynasty Walkers.
Joseph Walker started the bakery with a £50 loan in 1898, and the company is now an award-winning exporter of the Scottish treat all over the world. A knighthood goes to joint managing director and descendant Jim Walker.
The only police officer serving the island of Tiree - a four hour ferry trip from the mainland - is among emergency service workers to be recognised on the Queen's birthday honours list.
PC Stephen Tanner, 51, who is frequently called to help members of the local community and visitor to the island, receives the Queen's Police Medal.
"My time covering the islands of Tiree and Coll has, on occasion, been challenging as a lone officer however I've thoroughly enjoyed it," he said. "This month marks my 30 years' police service and this is a fantastic way to mark that, I appreciate it greatly."
And Crew Commander Stevie Maybanks, who recently retired from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is awarded the Queen's Fire Service medal.
She transitioned her gender while working for the fire service and has influenced how the SFRS will consider and strengthen its support for trans issues in the future.
In the medical field, the Covid effort continued to be recognised.
Prof Azis Sheikh, the chair of primary care research and development at the University of Edinburgh, becomes a Sir - for services to Covid-19 research and policy.
OBEs for services to the Covid response were awarded to Dr Stephen James Cole, an ICU doctor at NHS Tayside and Dr Noha Elsakka, a consultant at NHS Grampian.