Covid in Scotland: Hospital cases at lowest rate since last summer
Covid-19 hospital cases have fallen to their lowest rate since last summer, according to a public health expert.
Prof Linda Bauld said daily hospital cases with the virus had dropped to less than 50, the first time the figure has dropped so low in almost a year.
She told BBC Scotland there were about 650 people in hospital with the virus, compared with more than 2,000 last month.
She added that the R number was now between 0.7 and 0.9.
However, the Scottish government adviser stressed that the virus had not gone away and there was still potential for new variants to emerge.
"We've seen a significant decline in levels of infection in the community," she told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme.
"The (Office for National Statistics) infection survey will have some results out today that shows another drop.
"That R number - which nobody is hearing about any more, but is still with us - is well below ... it's between 0.7 and 0.9."
'Much more stable situation'
Prof Bauld added: "We're not saying that everything's over because we may see new variants, and we may see surges in infection again, but we do seem to be in a much more stable situation."
The Omicron variant, which spread aggressively during the winter, caused a surge in cases.
When asked if holidays during the summer could change the Covid-19 landscape in Scotland, Prof Bauld said travel was "less of a concern than it was".
She also said the risk to the general public from monkeypox was low, after it was announced on Thursday that three cases had been recorded in Scotland.