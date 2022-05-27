ScotRail: Ten days to restore train timetable if pay deal agreed
- Published
ScotRail's reduced timetable could remain in place for another 10 days, even if drivers accept a new pay deal.
The rail operator said restoring the full timetable was a "complex process".
Train drivers were offered a 4.2% pay rise and improved conditions on Thursday, after a day of negotiations with drivers' union Aslef.
The temporary timetable brought in this week saw almost 700 fewer services a day, with many later trains cancelled, amid a driver pay dispute.
Drivers had refused to work overtime after rejecting an earlier 2.2% pay offer from the recently nationalised operator.
ScotRail's service delivery director, David Simpson, said if Aslef accepted the new offer, it would take time to return service levels to normal.
He told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme: "It's up to 10 days to restore the full timetable. It's a complex process, it involves all parts of the industry changing rosters, we'd aim to do that as quickly as possible.
"We're also reviewing the current timetable. We've added some more late-night services for tonight and tomorrow.
"We're looking at the Scotland-Ukraine football on Wednesday, to do more there.
"We're trying to be as flexible as possible until we get the full timetable back."
Mr Simpson said the new 4.2% pay offer was made up of the initial 2.2%, plus another 2% to reflect "worker flexibility" with changing timetables after the pandemic.
There is also an additional 5% bonus if ScotRail meets its revenue targets for the year - taking the total pay package to 9.2%.
On a typical ScotRail driver salary of more than £50,000, this pay offer could be worth more than £4,600.
Mr Simpson said the improved deal addressed "cost-of-living issues" that were raised during talks with the union.
He added : "Train driving is an extremely skilled and responsible role and the remuneration reflects that.
"What we're doing here is negotiating with train drivers to find a way out of the current dispute in a way that's fair."
ScotRail returned to public ownership on 1 April and is run by a company owned by the Scottish government.
'Cut too deep'
The original Summer 2022 timetable had about 2,150 weekday services. This was reduced to 1,456 in the temporary timetable. The changes also mean the last train on many routes departs before 20:00.
The rail operator began cancelling trains earlier this month amid the pay dispute, after many drivers chose not to work overtime or on rest days.
Due to delays in training new staff during the pandemic, it relied on drivers working extra hours in order to run normal services.
On Thursday Aslef's Scottish organiser, Kevin Lindsay, said the offer would be put to members for consideration.
He said: "The emergency timetable imposed by ScotRail cut too far, too deep, and in my opinion was not necessary."
"They should have come round the table and spoken to us a lot sooner and encouraged the drivers to work. However, they didn't and now they have faced the consequences of it."
A verbal referendum of Aslef members will now be held, with the full consultation and formal vote expected to last up to four weeks.
The RMT union, which represents other railway workers, has balloted members over strike action but will hold separate negotiations with ScotRail on Tuesday.