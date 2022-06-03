Your pictures of Scotland: 27 May - 3 June

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 27 May and 3 June.

Colin Little
Colin Little, of Elgin, captured this scene during an islands trip. He said: "During passage from Staffa to island of Lunga we encountered this pod on a feeding frenzy. Set the day up for us all on board."
Karen Mcinnes
Karen Mcinnes said of her picture: "Just off the ferry from Barra when the sun came out and turned the sea turquoise."
Hilary Daniel
Hilary Daniel's photo of a misty Dunnottar Castle on the Aberdeenshire coast.
Polly Pullar
Polly Pullar sent in this image to the gallery. She said: "A male orange tip butterfly taken on our farm near Aberfeldy where we don’t use any chemicals or pesticides to help encourage biodiversity."
Martin Naylor
Martin Naylor captured this scene taken on a trip to the Highlands with his wife Julie and two friends. He said: "A view looking out over Loch Carron from the village of Plockton."
Ian Jackson
Ian Jackson's picture of wild flowers at Drum Castle in Aberdeenshire.
Tom Spalding
Tom Spalding, of Edinburgh, took this shot of the view into Glen Sannox on Arran.
Alex Orr
Alex Orr said of his image: "A step back in time as knights prepare to joust at the fabulous Traquair Medieval Fayre, held at Traquair House near Innerleithen in the Scottish Borders."
Brendan Mcwilliams
Brendan Mcwilliams, from East Kilbride. submitted this image. Brendan said: "Leaving Stromness after a brief visit on Monday morning. Sums up the mood."
Kamran MacDonald
Kamran MacDonald takes in the view from Ben Bhuidhe.
Emily Wilson
Emily Wilson's picture of Onion the tortoise playing in daisies.
Rae McGilvray
Rae McGilvray's image looking over to Isle of Man from the Mull of Galloway trail.
Georgie Furrie
Georgie Furrie caught a sunset at Largs.
Hugh Kerr
Hugh Kerr said of this photo: "Fish boxes at Port Seaton Harbour. The line up comes from Scotland, Ireland, Holland, Belgium and France with the furthest travelling from Port D'Arcachon, a coastal port in Bordeaux."
Joyce Grieves
Joyce Grieves, of Tibbermore, spotted this great spotted woodpecker in her garden.
Graham Dawes
Graham Dawes' picture of early morning fog over Edinburgh.
Charles Colliar
Charles Colliar's snap of a heron catching its lunch at Linlithgow Loch.
William Edmond
William Edmond, from South Ayrshire, enjoyed a sunny day at Kilt Rock on Skye.
Tom Welsh
A photo from Tom and Shona Welsh's visit to the V&A in Dundee with their son Theo.
Mike Hume
Mike Hume, of Lancashire, took this long exposure of the zig-zag breakwater at St Monans while on a recent visit to Fife.
Stewart Paul
Stewart Paul, of Cruden Bay, said nearby Slains Castle is reputed to have inspired Bram Stoker's gothic novel Dracula. Stewart said: "I hope you like this non-scary photo of the castle."
John Rodger
Rory enjoying a run up Falkland Hill, Fife, in a picture from John Rodger.
Chris Simons
"A glorious sunset over Kirkibost Bay, North Uist," said Chris Simons, who sent in this image for the gallery.
Joseph Marshall
Joseph Marshall, of Bowmore, said of his shot: "The shores of Loch Indaal, Isle of Islay, looking north towards the Paps of Jura."
Sandy Cameron
A sedge warbler photographed by Sandy Cameron while on a visit to Bemersyde Moss.
Calum Morman
A picture taken from Eigg looking towards Rum by Calum Morman while on his holidays.
Matt Gledhill
A crystal clear still morning at Eilean Donan, captured by Matt Gledhill from Aberdeenshire.
Naomi Clark
Naomi Clark says: "After a horrible few days of cold rain and wind, the sun finally came out at Balmedie beach in time for the long weekend."
Eilean Low
Holy Isle from Whiting Bay on Arran, taken by Eilean Low
Douglas T Coutts
"The first full day of public access to the east beach at Lossiemouth via the new bridge . It was great weather for the occasion," says Douglas T Coutts.
Helen Baird
A beautiful picture - and a lesson in plant life - from Helen Baird. "Hare's tail eriophorum I'm told. It's commonly known as cotton grass. Growing on Greenock hills.....So lovely."
Martin Tracy
"These boots are made for walking," says Martin Tracy. "Walkies on the Isle of Skye. Perfect sunshine and azure blue sea." Overlooking the lighthouse at Neist Point.
Elaine Bradley
Quacked it. This baby Mallard nails fly-catching at Duddingston Loch after chasing them at speed.
Claire McConnell
Nature is showing off with this perfect morning in the sunshine at Kinlochleven and Claire McConnell was lucky enough to see it in real life
Kirstie Macmillan
Kirstie Macmillan from South Shields spent three days circumnavigating the island of Bute in sea kayaks. She said: "The island exceeded all of our expectations with amazing geology, stunning forests and plentiful wildlife."
Simon Hilditch
We had a dream: Simon Hilditch from Bishopbriggs was at the Scotland v Ukraine match with his son and captured the pre-game hope. He said: "We might have been bad on the pitch but the fans did their bit with a great display of the St Andrews cross flag at Hampden."
Craig Johnston
Craig Johnston from Dirleton says it perfectly of this view. "It's sunny. It's North Berwick. It's braw."
Alana Willox
This cute cygnet was swanning along at Strichen Lake, Aberdeenshire.

