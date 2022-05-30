Scotland's papers: Vision to link isles and millions face power cuts

Scotland's papers: Vision to link isles and millions face power cutsPublished9 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Scotsman carries the story that Scotland Office minister Iain Stewart has said that a network of tunnels between Scotland's islands should be considered as a "viable" alternative to ferries. The paper says he said the move would not be "cheap" but argued it could bring economic and social benefits to rural communities.Image caption, The Press and Journal says Mr Stewart said the Faroe Islands - where the world's first undersea roundabout opened in 2020 - shows what is possible. The paper says Mr Stewart made the comments following a "fact-finding" visit to the Faroes, a series of 18 islets in the North Atlantic, last week.Image caption, The Times Scotland leads with a story on six million UK households potentially facing power cuts this winter due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The paper has been told the government's "reasonable" worst-case scenario is there could be widespread gas shortages, if Russia goes further in cutting off supplies to the EU.Image caption, The Herald reports that Scottish food banks have warned the government that their services are "exhausted", "overwhelmed" and struggling to meet a huge rise in demand due to the cost-of-living crisis. The paper says food banks have begun rationing supplies and are "cutting back" on supplying fresh fruit and vegetables.Image caption, The i reports that Prime Minister Boris Johnson will try to axe dozens of EU laws this year in a bid to turn around his flagging poll ratings and win back the support of Tory MPs. The paper was told that the regulations most likely to be repealed will cover the environment, workers' rights, transport, tax and health and safety.Image caption, Previously unseen messages suggest the Prime Minister's wife held a second party in the Downing Street flat, according to the Metro. The paper says the messages on 19 June 2020, shows that she was in the flat with several friends on the evening of Boris Johnson's 56th birthday and that the PM went up to the flat.Image caption, New analysis shows that plans to cut Passport Office staff would mean up to 45,000 fewer passports processed every week, reports the Scottish Daily Express. The paper says the government agency has roughly 700,000 applications outstanding and the chaos has already forced the cancellation of family holidays.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph reports that graduates from the world's leading universities, including Harvard and Yale, will be eligible for new visas to work in Britain under a post-Brexit immigration drive to "put ability and talent first". The paper says the government will today unveil its "high potential individual" route to attract the "brightest and best" graduates from top overseas institutions to work in the UK.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail leads with the story that that 12 million people are set to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee at street parties, with more than 200,000 special lunches due to be held on Sunday. The paper says the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, and the Earl and Countess of Wessex, will lead the way by sitting down to tea and cake at community events.Image caption, Harry and Meghan are making a surprise bid to return to the middle of Windsor life by renewing their lease on Frogmore Cottage, The Scottish Sun reports. The paper says the move will "ensure a royal backdrop plus material on tap for their Kardashian-style Netflix documentary".Image caption, Police Scotland refused to answer 16 questions about the disappearance of Allan Bryant Jr, according to The Courier. The paper says Mr Bryant, 23, was last seen on 3 November 2013, after leaving Styx nightclub in Glenrothes. His family have had four official complaints upheld regarding the force's handling of the case.Image caption, A new report details an incident in which a plane and drone almost collided mid-air, according to the Evening Telegraph.Image caption, Business chiefs have called for reforms for "unaffordable" city-centre business rates to help traders get back on their feet and fill empty shops in the capital, reports the Edinburgh Evening News.Image caption, The Evening Express reports that a woman has denied sparking an alert at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by falsely reporting a suspicious package containing hair and powder.Image caption, The Daily Star of Scotland leads with a tribute from Frankie Dettori who has dubbed racing legend Lester Piggott his "hero" and the "greatest of all time" following his death aged 86.