New 4.2% pay offer for ScotRail drivers
ScotRail train drivers have been offered a 4.2% pay rise and improved conditions, according to their union.
It follows a day of negotiations between the rail company and the union Aslef.
The union's Scottish organiser, Kevin Lindsay, said the improved pay offer would be put to members for their consideration.
ScotRail brought in a reduced timetable earlier this week to cope with driver shortages.
It saw almost 700 fewer train services a day on the Scottish network, with many later services cancelled.
They were in dispute over a 2.2% pay offer, which Aslef said was not acceptable in times of soaring inflation.
Mr Lindsay said: "Aslef entered these talks in good faith. We have negotiated a pay offer of 4.2%, a three year no compulsory redundancy deal and a number of other improvements.
"These will now be put to our members for their consideration."
The RMT union, which represents other railway workers, has balloted members over strike action.
ScotRail began cancelling trains earlier this month amid the pay dispute, after many drivers chose not to work overtime or on rest days.
Due to delays in training new staff during the pandemic, it relied on drivers working extra hours in order to run normal services.
Earlier, transport minister Jenny Gilruth said she hoped there would be an announcement of the return of some services on Thursday or Friday.
"The other action I have taken is to ask ScotRail to look at reintroducing a number of services," she said in response to a question in the Scottish Parliament from Tory MSP Graham Simpson.
"There will be more information forthcoming on that from ScotRail later today, I hope, or on Friday."
The new pay offer from ScotRail is a substantial improvement on the previous offer and a surprise.
Unions said they had gone into today's talks in hope rather than expectation.
A 4.2% rise is still well below inflation but there are various sweeteners attached.
But there is a potential problem.
ScotRail was brought back into public ownership in April. The company had argued that it was now bound by public sector pay policy.
Other public sector unions will be looking at the 4.2% rise offered by ScotRail.
How will employees such as teachers and council workers feel if their current 2% pay offer is not improved?