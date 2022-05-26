Scotland's papers: 'Damning' Sue Gray report details No 10 lockdown parties

Image caption,

In other news, The Daily Telegraph leads on a preview of Rishi Sunak's announcement of measures to help families struggling with the cost of living. The chancellor's multibillion-pound support package will include plans to give every household in the country hundreds of pounds off their energy bills this autumn by scrapping a previous plan to make them repay it over five years, the paper reveals. The move - which the paper points out will still be "dwarfed" by the expected rise in energy bills - will be funded by an oil and gas windfall tax.