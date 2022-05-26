Scotland's papers: 'Damning' Sue Gray report details No 10 lockdown parties

Scotland's papers: 'Damning' Sue Gray report details No 10 lockdown partiesPublished53 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Thursday's front pages are dominated by the fallout from the publication of Sue Gray's investigation into No 10 parties during lockdown. The i carries a striking photograph of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, putting him at the centre of the scandal as it notes lurid revelations of "vomiting, fighting, partying until 4am plus laughing at security and cleaners".Image caption, The Scotsman reports that Mr Johnson was "bruised but seemingly safe" following the publication of Sue Gray's report. It said he recognised people were indignant about its findings but played down his own role in the gatherings.Image caption, The Herald reports that union leaders representing civil servants reacted with anger to the "contempt" shown towards cleaners in the findings of Sue Gray's report. This comes after the report found that red wine was spilt on a wall after a Christmas party.Image caption, The Metro also carries the detail of red wine being splattered on the walls of No 10 during a "lockdown-busting booze-up". It is contrasted with an emotive government advert from the pandemic showing a Covid patient with the caption: "Look her in the eyes and tell her you never bend the rules."Image caption, The Daily Record reports that while the nation was "making sacrifices", Downing Street staff were "drinking until they threw up, fighting" and "laughing at the rest of us".Image caption, The National reports that the 37-page report by Sue Gray placed Boris Johnson at eight out of the 15 events covered in the document.Image caption, Boris Johnson has "defied fresh calls to quit" after the report was published and has told MPs to "move on", according to The Scottish Sun.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail reports that the PM has issued an apology to both MPs and the public, saying he took "full responsibility for everything that took place" and had been "humbled by the whole experience" and had learned lessons.Image caption, Douglas Ross has said Boris Johnson should remain as PM because ousting him would help Vladimir Putin, reports the Scottish Daily Express. The Scottish Tory leader said that if the PM was ousted, it would take months to replace him, which would "destabilise the situation and only help Vladimir Putin".Image caption, The Daily Star of Scotland questions how Boris Johnson is still in office, saying he must "wonder why he's getting away with being PM".Image caption, In other news, The Daily Telegraph leads on a preview of Rishi Sunak's announcement of measures to help families struggling with the cost of living. The chancellor's multibillion-pound support package will include plans to give every household in the country hundreds of pounds off their energy bills this autumn by scrapping a previous plan to make them repay it over five years, the paper reveals. The move - which the paper points out will still be "dwarfed" by the expected rise in energy bills - will be funded by an oil and gas windfall tax.Image caption, Government sources have told The Times Scotland that under Mr Sunak's "mix-and-match" support deal, the value of the discount on energy bills could be boosted to as much as £400, at a cost of £10bn. But another government source warns the measures will be "temporary and targeted" as ministers want to avoid a big increase in state support for what they see as a "short-term crisis".Image caption, A trial in Inverness has been adjourned due to a witness being absent because of a suspected case of monkeypox, reports The Press and Journal.Image caption, A farmer has survived being crushed by an 800kg cow, according to The Courier. The paper says Euan Baird, 52 was giving medicine to dozens of cows on his Fife farm when the incident happened in April.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News carries the news that the historic Caledonian Brewery in Edinburgh is to close after 153 years. The paper says its owners said the Victorian infrastructure at the plant meant it was no longer economically viable amid falling production in the last decade.Image caption, After 20 years of issues, an Aberdeen resident has reached breaking point after human waste caused her bathroom ceiling to cave in, reports the Evening Express.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph asks "why is it so hard to see a GP" as its readers tell of their struggles to get face-to-face appointments with their GPs.