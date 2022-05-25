Krishna Singh: GP jailed for 12 years for sexually abusing patients
- Published
A doctor from North Lanarkshire has been jailed for 12 years after being convicted of a campaign of sexual abuse over nearly four decades.
Krishna Singh, 72, kissed, groped, gave inappropriate examinations and made sleazy comments to 48 patients in various medical settings.
He was convicted last month of 54 sex offence charges against women over 35 years.
The patients included a rape victim, teenage children and pregnant women.
During his trial at the High Court in Glasgow prosecutors described how the sexual predator was "hiding in plain sight".
The judge described the GP's serial offending between February 1983 and May 2018 as "calculated and manipulative".
Lord Armstrong told Singh: "You abused this position to carry out unnecessary physical examinations of a sexual nature including examinations without a chaperone and in circumstances where there were no clinical justifications for your actions.
"You undermined the standing of the medical profession and eroded the trust of the female patients."
The judge noted he had not expressed regret as he had not accepted responsibility.
Lord Armstrong added: "Society is is abhorrent to such conduct and the court must reflect that as it is important people who commit these crimes in the way you did know they will be brought to justice."
Singh was also put on the sex offenders register for an indefinite period.
'Tip of the iceberg'
The GP, who was awarded an MBE in 2013, had denied the charges.
After his conviction police confirmed that four more women have made complaints about Singh.
And officers said the complaints made so far were "the tip of the iceberg".
Det Insp Stephen Morris described Singh's behaviour as "appalling and predatory", and he praised the woman who came forward.
"The victims have shown great courage in coming forward with vital information, making sure he was held accountable for his actions, and ultimately convicted," he said.
Singh became a GP in the area in the early 1980s and went on to serve as a police casualty surgeon, which included examining victims of sexual violence.
An investigation was launched into his behaviour when one woman reported him to authorities in 2018.
A letter was then sent to all patients at the practice to see if they could help in the police inquiry.
Among the witnesses who gave evidence was a 50-year-old hospital worker who had reported being raped.
She was examined by Singh at a police station in Motherwell in March 2008.
'No professional should act like that'
The woman said the GP asked her whether she had been wearing a skirt and whether sex was consensual. She said he went on to molest her.
She told the court: "He asked how low my top was and if my cleavage was showing. He was asking if I was being provocative. He said 'so, you are not a good time girl'."
Another woman who saw Singh while she was a teenager said he would "press and prod" around her pant line during check ups on a sore throat.
She said his behaviour became a "running joke" between her friends.
The woman said: "If that was my daughter, I would be sitting in the dock on a murder charge. No professional should act like that."
A man told the court he threatened to assault Singh after catching him groping his pregnant wife at an appointment in the mid-1990s.
Many women became so uncomfortable going to see the GP that they brought a friend or relative to appointments.
One woman tried to make her medication last longer to delay having to go back and see him.
The jury heard that victims were often hesitant about reporting Singh through the years.
Women felt they would not be heard as Singh was latterly senior partner at the surgery and his wife was practice manager.
'Hiding in plain sight'
Prosecutor Angela Gray told the trial that Singh had been in a routine of abusing his position to offend against women.
She said: "Sexual offending was part of his working life. Access to women as and when the situation arose and taking the chances when he could.
"A quick feel, a look in an intimate area, an indecent comment. This was his way of working, Hiding in plain sight."
Dr Linda Findlay, medical director for South Lanarkshire Health and Social Care Partnership, said Singh's actions had been a "despicable breach of trust and a total abuse of the patient-doctor relationship".
And Laura Connor, a partner at Thompsons Solicitors who represented some of Singh's victims, told the BBC the damage he caused would be lifelong.
She said: "The extent of damage that he's done and continues to do by his defence to the criminal trial is quite unbelievable.
"It has impacted them personally, it has impacted their families. It has done in the past, continues to and will continue to in the future."
The firm said it would begin civil proceedings against relevant authorities in order to secure compensation for victims.
Details of organisations offering information and support with sexual abuse are available at bbc.co.uk/actionline, or you can call for free, at any time to hear recorded information on 0800 077 077.