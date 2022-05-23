Scottish census: Glasgow area return rate is lowest in Scotland
- Published
Almost a quarter of households in Scotland's largest local authority have still to complete their census returns, a week before the extended deadline.
The response rate in the Glasgow City Council area is currently the lowest in Scotland at 77.8%, latest figures show.
More than a fifth of forms are also outstanding in West Dunbartonshire, where the return rate is 78.5%.
The deadline was extended last month to the end of May. Failure to submit a census could result in prosecution.
Figures released by the National Records of Scotland (NRS) showed two council areas have now had forms completed by more than nine out of 10 households, with 91.1% returned in the Western Isles and 90.2% in Aberdeenshire.
Another 19 council areas have reached 85% as the census enters its final full week.
Census letters were sent to 2.7m homes, representing 5.5m people. Across Scotland 2,210,265 households have completed the survey so far.
Scotland's Constitution Secretary, Angus Robertson, urged everyone yet to complete their census to "do so immediately and before the end of May", to avoid the risk of prosecution and a fine of up to £1,000.
"Our field teams are out each day visiting those addresses across Scotland where we know we have not received a return and offering to fill in your census return there and then, supporting those who still need help," he said.
'Snail's pace'
Mr Robertson said it was "great" there had been an increase in response rates but "vital" that as high a rate as possible was achieved so the census could be "effective in delivering its many benefits for future public services".
"Census data informs how and where public money is spent on vital services, from the building of new schools and hospitals to improving transport links and understanding health needs," he added.
Liberal Democrat MSP Willie Rennie complained that the census was being completed "at a snail's pace".
He added: "We can't afford for this once-in-a-decade opportunity to inform the delivery of public services to fall short.
"The Scottish government needs to be open about why progress continues to be slow and what more it will now do to resolve this headache."
The survey of the entire population normally takes place every 10 years in the second year of the decade.
The last census happened in 2011 but the latest in Scotland was held over from 2021 because of the Covid pandemic.
But it went ahead in England and Wales with high levels of completion - 97% of households took part, with 88.9% completing the form online.
This was the first time paper forms were not sent to every household in Scotland, with people asked to complete the form online, although paper copies could be requested.
An audit of NRS published last November revealed the overall costs of the delayed 2021/22 census were expected to have increased by 18%, or £21.6m more than the pre-pandemic estimate of £117m.