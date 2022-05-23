Church of Scotland to allow same-sex marriages
- Published
The Church of Scotland has voted to allow clergy to conduct same-sex marriages for the first time.
The historic vote was approved by members of the General Assembly in Edinburgh following years of campaigning.
It means same-sex couples will be able to marry in church in services conducted by ministers.
Clergy will apply to become celebrants of same sex marriage. But ministers will not be forced to take part.
The results of the vote were: 274 for and 136 against.
Before Monday's vote, members of the assembly expressed a range of opinions on the change.
Among them was Rev Scott Rennie, who in 2009 became the first openly gay clergyman in the Church of Scotland to have his appointment approved - despite protests by some sections of the Kirk.
He was not able to marry his husband in a religious ceremony, as he would have wanted.
He told the General Assembly: "I sincerely hope the assembly will find it in itself to support the deliverance, even those who have their doubt."
He acknowledged those within the Church who did not support the issue.
He said: "I want to say that marriage is a wonderful thing. My marriage to my husband Dave nurtures my life and my ministry.
"I couldn't be a minister without his love and support. It is much the same as opposite sex marriage in its joys and its glories."
Last year, the Methodist Church became the largest religious denomination in the UK to permit same-sex marriages.
It is not allowed in the Church of England or the Roman Catholic Church, but is welcomed in the Scottish Episcopal Church, the United Reformed Church and the Quakers.
Church law
Church of Scotland commissioners will vote on a change to church law which would enable clergy to apply to become authorised celebrants of same-sex marriages.
However, the church made clear that no person would be made to conduct ceremonies unless they wished to do so.
In the lead-up to the debate, a report to the General Assembly showed that 29 of 42 presbyteries supported the change, which would also allow Kirk buildings to be used for gay weddings.
Same-sex weddings could now take place in Church of Scotland buildings later this year.