Nicola Sturgeon tests positive for Covid
- Published
Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon has tested positive for Covid.
She said on social media: "Unfortunately I've tested positive for Covid this evening after experiencing mild symptoms.
"In line with Scottish government guidance, I'll work from home over next few days, and hopefully be back out and about later next week."
Earlier she had held talks with Sinn Féin vice president Michelle O'Neill at her Bute House residence in Edinburgh.
Ms Sturgeon returned from a visit to the US this week where she had issued a warning over climate change.
She addressed the Brookings Institute and met US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi in Washington DC.
