Minister meets ScotRail and CalMac as transport crisis deepens
- Published
Scottish transport minister Jenny Gilruth is to meet rail and ferry bosses amid anger over disruption.
A temporary rail timetable will cut the number of weekday ScotRail trains by a third from next week, with the last service on some major routes departing before 20:00.
At the same time, islanders in Uist have no dedicated mainland ferry service after their vessel hit a pier.
It is the latest in a long line of problems to hit CalMac ferries.
The transport minister said she understood the challenges people were facing as she prepared to meet representatives of both ScotRail and CalMac on Friday.
Publicly-owned ScotRail will begin a temporary timetable on Monday to "give certainty" to passengers during a driver shortage due to a pay dispute with the train driver's union, Aslef.
Some drivers are declining to work overtime on rest days while the pay dispute remains unresolved.
The new timetable will cut about 700 services per day and the last train on many routes will leave up to four hours earlier than usual.
Hospitality and entertainment businesses fear the transport situation will affect their income, while commuters fear they could be struggling to get home using the rail network.
It is believed ScotRail needs 130 new drivers to end its reliance on rest day working.
Speaking on BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme, Ms Gilruth said 38 drivers were expected to be trained by the end of this summer, with the figure rising to 55 by the end of the year and to 100 by June 2023.
She was asked if that meant the reduced timetable would be in place until the summer of next year.
The minister said: "Absolutely not. We want trade unions to come back to the table. But it is absolutely true to say that the network is dependent on rest-day working at the present time.
"We need to phase out that practice. I know the unions are supportive of that. And I think too it's time for the unions to come back to the table to work with ScotRail."
She added: "We need to get to a resolution on pay and I am absolutely committed to doing so with our trade union partners."
A typical ScotRail driver salary is more than £50,000, with drivers being offered a 2.2% pay rise and the opportunity to participate in a revenue share arrangement which would take the total package to 5%.
Aslef has rejected this offer.
ScotRail successfully negotiated 2.2% for non-driving staff in October last year.
Ms Gilruth said negotiations would continue, adding: "I would strongly encourage Aslef to continue that dialogue with ScotRail, the employer, so we can get to that mutually agreeable outcome and we can remove this temporary timetable."
Meanwhile, publicly-owned ferry operator CalMac will update the transport minister on efforts to reinstate a dedicated ferry service to Uist.
South Uist's boat, MV Lord of the Isles, was withdrawn from service on Tuesday for essential repairs to its firefighting system.
On Wednesday night, North Uist's MV Hebrides struck a pier and all its sailings on Thursday were cancelled.
CalMac apologised and said it was considering moving boats around its network to alleviate the problem.
Ms Gilruth said: "What we've seen over the last 24 hours is a breakdown related to damage to a hull and has led to CalMac having to cascade vessels from different routes.
"There is no extra tonnage in the fleet and CMal have been tasked with seeking that extra tonnage to give greater certainty and resilience to the CalMac fleet.
"I know it is really challenging for islanders and has been a really difficult time."
'Worst service for a generation'
The ScotRail issue dominated First Minister's Questions on Thursday, with Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said passengers were now paying more than ever in fares and getting the worst service seen for a generation.
Mr Ross said: "Last month, the first minister proclaimed that nationalising ScotRail was a new beginning that would deliver a railway for the nation.
"But after just seven weeks, nationalisation is already proving a disaster. As with the ferries, as soon as this government steps into sort things out, the problems get even worse.
"These cuts will also be devastating for businesses still reeling from the impact of the Covid pandemic. They are facing another lost summer."
Anas Sarwar, Scottish Labour's leader, said the first minister had overseen the biggest cuts to Scotland's railways in over half a century.
Aslef has accused the Scottish government of "industrial vandalism" over the cuts.
Kevin Lindsay, Aslef Scotland organiser, said: "This is what happens when you have political interference in industrial relations.
"It's time the Scottish government allowed ScotRail and Aslef to negotiate in a fair and open manner.
"These cuts will have a devastating effect on passengers and their confidence in our railway."