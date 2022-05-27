Scotland's papers: Conservatives 'split' over energy bill measures

Image caption,

After unveiling his support deal, the chancellor "boasted" that the Conservatives were now the party of "big spending" compared to Labour, the Telegraph reports. It says Labour, who have been calling for a windfall tax for months, has claimed a "policy victory" but Mr Sunak has insisted his plan will raise £5bn in tax revenue compared with the opposition's projected £2bn. But not all Tory MPs are happy with the chancellor's intervention, with one describing it as throwing "red meat to the socialists".