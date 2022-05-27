Scotland's papers: Conservatives 'split' over energy bill measures

Scotland's papers: Conservatives 'split' over energy bill measuresPublished2 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Many newspapers lead on the unveiling of the chancellor's multibillion-pound financial package to help families with the rising cost of living. The i says every household will receive a £400 energy bill reduction in the autumn, pensioners will get an extra £300 winter fuel payment, and people with disabilities will receive £150. A 25% windfall tax on oil and gas companies' profits will partly fund the move, but firms who invest in Britain will be offered discounts, the paper says.Image caption, The Metro says the support package is a "U-turn" from the chancellor. The paper says that under the deal, the poorest households will be given an extra £650, but critics claim the deal is designed to "distract" from Sue Gray's report into lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street and Whitehall.Image caption, The Herald reports that Mr Sunak said the government had "a collective responsibility to help those who are paying the highest price for the high inflation we face."Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express says the support package comes five months after the Labour Party began calling for a windfall tax.Image caption, The Scottish Sun leads with claims that despite the support being offered, "poor families will still feel a real squeeze".Image caption, After unveiling his support deal, the chancellor "boasted" that the Conservatives were now the party of "big spending" compared to Labour, the Telegraph reports. It says Labour, who have been calling for a windfall tax for months, has claimed a "policy victory" but Mr Sunak has insisted his plan will raise £5bn in tax revenue compared with the opposition's projected £2bn. But not all Tory MPs are happy with the chancellor's intervention, with one describing it as throwing "red meat to the socialists".Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail says the £400 in universal support from October replaces the initial plan for a £200 loan. The paper says the chancellor has scrapped the requirement to repay the money as he acknowledged that high inflation is causing "acute distress".Image caption, The "split" in the Tory party over Mr Sunak's "tax and spending bonanza" also makes The Times Scotland's front page, which reveals that Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng "remains opposed to a windfall tax in principle". Brexit opportunities minister Jacob Rees-Mogg was also said to be concerned by the plans, arguing they should be funded by cutting government funding on infrastructure projects.Image caption, The support package, partly funded by a windfall tax, will see energy companies who already pay 40% of their profits in tax, pay 65% until December 2025, according to The Scotsman.Image caption, The National reports that the Tories have boasted that they "removed the SNP" from power in Edinburgh by helping to install a minority Labour administration.Image caption, Negotiations at City of Edinburgh Council also make the front page of the Edinburgh Evening News. The paper says councillors voted 32 votes to 29 in favour of the minority Labour administration, as the proposal was backed unanimously by the Liberal Democrats and Conservatives at a full council meeting on Thursday.Image caption, The Press and Journal reports on a terrorism trial running at the High Court in Edinburgh. Jurors heard that substances found in an Aberdeen flat was "quite a powerful explosive".Image caption, A Dundee grandma "left for dead" by a convicted murderer has launched a campaign to "stop the release of high risk offenders", reports The Courier. The paper says Linda McDonald, 57 was bludgeoned with a dumbbell by Robbie McIntosh while walking her dog in Templeton Woods five years ago.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph reports that Ms McDonald says she wants everyone to see she is strong and "smiling again" after returning to Templeton Woods, five years after Robbie McIntosh attacked her.Image caption, Chief Inspector Natalie Carr will be in charge of one of Glasgow's busiest areas in order to tackle problems involving youth disorder, according to Glasgow Times. This comes after social media videos recently showed fights involving young people in locations such as St Enoch's Square and Buchanan Street, but Ch Insp Carr insists it is a small minority who are causing problems.Image caption, The Daily Record reports on the death Goodfellas actor Ray Liotta, 67, who died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic. His publicist Jennifer Allen said he had been on location filming the movie Dangerous Waters. He was best known for playing mobster Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese's 1990 gangster film Goodfellas and also appeared in Field of Dreams.Image caption, A drink-driver who was more than six times the legal limit has been jailed for six months, according to the Evening Express. The paper says oilfield engineer Zak Shinnie, 50, admitted dangerous driving and being over the limit after swerving along Aberdeen roads.Image caption, The Daily Star of Scotland says presenter Jeremy Clarkson has "sparked frenzied excitement" in Russia, where state-controlled television has claimed that Britons have resorted to cannibalism due to the war in Ukraine.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.