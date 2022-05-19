Last train anger after ScotRail timetable cut
- Published
ScotRail passengers have expressed anger at a temporary timetable which sees many routes end early in the evening.
Some routes from Scotland's main cities will see last trains leaving between 19:00 and 20:00.
Service users told BBC Scotland that work and childcare commitments would now be difficult while others warned it would hit the night time economy.
ScotRail said the timetable would increase certainty about services.
On Wednesday, publicly-owned ScotRail announced it was cutting almost 700 services a day from Monday, due to a shortage of drivers in its ongoing pay dispute with the Aslef union.
The May 2022 timetable had approximately 2,150 weekday services. From next week this will be reduced by a third to 1,456.
Drivers are currently refusing to work overtime or rest days.
ScotRail said the temporary timetable would provide greater certainty for passengers following a raft of service cancellations recently.
However, some passengers complained it would mean more uncertainty and having to find alternative transport.
Aaron, from Fife, who works for a brewery, told BBC Scotland that the situation would seriously affect people's ability to work and socialise.
From next week, the first train he can get to Edinburgh is now 07:01 instead of 06:27.
He said: "I didn't think ScotRail could get much worse. It will be chaos, especially if it is a two-carriage train as it has been this week.
"The 07:01 is the first train to Edinburgh, the next one is 08:03. This will affect people's childcare and the ability to go into the office.
Aaron said this would be another setback for the hospitality industry.
"I am aware of at least two businesses who wouldn't employ someone if they had to rely on the train."
The last train home to Dalmeny for Aaron will be at 19:20.
"It's two-pronged for hospitality," he said. "Businesses will lose the revenue from people who won't go out or take their cars and don't drink and they will find it harder to employ people to work late.
"The night time economy is being forgotten by ScotRail, especially when the cost of and availability of taxis is so poor."
Another train user, Charlotte, said: "The last train to East Lothian is 19:40. It is impossible for anyone to work late or socialise in Edinburgh now.
"Other cancellations are going to make it impossible for people to work and manage childcare commitments.
"And what does 'temporary' mean?"
Twitter user Matt even appealed to the Ovo Hydro in Glasgow to start a show early to accommodate audiences.
He tweeted: "Any chance of an earlier start for Alan Partridge next Wednesday @OVOHydro? seeing as @ScotRail want us tucked up in bed early on the school night and Mr Partridge might be offended by us leaving at 21:30 as we go for the last train home."
Club and venue owner Donald MacLeod said services being slashed by a third would "cripple" the fragile recovery of hospitality and the night time economy after the Covid pandemic.
'Pay talks are the root cause'
David Simpson, ScotRail service delivery director, said he hoped the temporary timetable would only be in place in the short term, but that depended on talks with the union.
However, speaking on BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme, he conceded that it could last for weeks.
"I'd hope temporary means as short as possible but it does depend on making some progress with the pay talks which are the root cause of this problem," he said.
"We're trying to minimise the impact of this by making the service more predictable to customers and we plan to leave this timetable in place until we make any progress in the pay talks, which would see a resumption of the normal levels of overtime working which are currently necessary to run the full service because of the impact the pandemic had on our driver training programme over the last couple of years."
Asked whether the timetable could be in place for weeks or potentially months, he said: "I hope it's less than that, I'm always hopeful we'll make some progress, I think certainly weeks is potentially possible but we'll do everything in our power to keep the duration of this as short as possible."
He said there would be a review process to look at how the temporary timetable was affecting customers and how it was being delivered. If improvements could be made, ScotRail would do so, he added.
And he said the operator was keen to get round the table with Aslef and resolve the issue.
The reduction in services came just a week after the operator, which was nationalised last month, launched a new timetable.
Hundreds of trains have been cancelled since 8 May when many drivers opted not to work overtime. Drivers' union Aslef had balloted members for strike action after rejecting a 2.2% pay offer.
'Industrial vandalism'
Similar cuts are expected to be made to the Saturday and Sunday timetables with details expected to be made public in the coming days.
The Aslef union accused the Scottish government of "industrial vandalism" over the cuts.
Kevin Lindsay, Aslef Scotland organiser, said: "This is what happens when you have political interference in industrial relations.
"It's time the Scottish government allowed ScotRail and Aslef to negotiate in a fair and open manner.
"These cuts will have a devastating effect on passengers and their confidence in our railway."
A Transport Scotland spokesman said: "The difficult decision to revise the service timetable was made because of the level of disruption caused over the last two weekends by many drivers choosing not to work their rest days. That is of course their right and we respect that.
"Many of them are clearly prioritising family and leisure time over the financial benefits that come from such working, through the extended rest day working arrangements and additional payments that ScotRail negotiated with Aslef until October 2022.
"At that point, ScotRail will have a full complement of drivers fully trained and available, reducing the need for any driver to work a rest day.
"In the meantime it is important that the disruption is managed effectively with as much certainty given to the travelling public as possible."