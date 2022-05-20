Your pictures of Scotland: 13 - 20 May

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 13 - 20 May.

Lyndsey Fairnie
I'm very frond of you: Lyndsey Fairnie took this tranquil photo at the Water of Leith in Edinburgh after a spell of heavy rain. She said: "It was hard to tell where the trees ended and the reflections began."
David Gray
Rock and roll: David Gray said there were "stunning conditions" on Ben More Assynt and Conival above Inchnadamph during a climb with friends.
Susan Morrison
Can't see the wood for the trees: Susan Morrison said Ballathie Wood in Perthshire was "looking wonderful".
Liam Yule
Huffin' and a puffin: Liam Yule took a wander along the cliffs at RSPB Fowlsheugh in Aberdeenshire and was "delighted to see this little guy posing at the top of the cliffs".
Ken Dow
Argy-bargy: Ken Dow took this shot during the shinty match between Glasgow Mid-Argyll and Inveraray in the Glasgow Celtic Society Cup semi-final.
Marcus Cleaver-Smith
Cowabunga: Marcus Cleaver-Smith said he saw these Highland Cows in Strathy in Sutherland.
Stewart Beattie
Rock formation: Stewart Beattie took this picture of the 'Old Man of Storr' on Skye at sunrise.
Alana Willox
Resident Weasel: Alana Willox saw this Pine Marten, which is a member of the weasel family, heading home with its supper near Keith in Moray.
Alan Robertson
Airing your dirty laundry: Alan Robertson took this picture after a fishing trip to Dalnaha Cottage on the Ulbster Estate, Thurso.
Walter McGillivray
Owl or nothing: Walter McGillivray saw this barn owl at the Bemeryde Moss Scottish Wildlife Centre in Melrose.
Bob Smart
Yamaha..ah: Bob Smart said his family enjoyed Sunday at Knockhill racing circuit in Fife, where part of the day's entertainment was a motorcycle stunt team…."they put on quite a show".
Stuart McMillan
Pitch perfect: Stuart McMillan took his seven-year-old daughter, Iona, walking from the Cairngorm carpark up to the summit of Ben Macdui before sleeping in Bivvi bags at the top.
Geoff Der
Mothballs: Geoff Der was tending his allotment when this beautiful little emperor moth landed on the netting covering some plants.
Pete Livingstone
Nervous wreck: Pete Livingstone loves the Old boat of Caol.
John Bointon
Stoatin' aboot: John Bointon saw this stoat at Braes, Skye.
Lorna Pirrie
The train event: Lorna Pirrie said the Jacobite steam train leaving Banavie station was under the watchful eye of Ben Nevis.
Jonathan Percy
Let's just wing it: Jonathan Percy saw this swallow on the Forth and Clyde Canal near Glasgow.
David Millar
Happy camper: David Millar said it was a great night for a wedding reception in Gorebridge - "the weather was perfect".
Adam Mitchell
Feather in your cap: Adam Mitchell said this moorhen tried all the tricks to evade getting photographed…even camouflage.
Douglas T Coutts
Within beach: Douglas T Coutts got a nice picture from height of the New Lossiemouth Bridge.
Katherine Whyte
You're nut getting in: Katherine Whyte saw this squirrel in Strachur, Argyll.
Gillian Greer
A sun deal: Gillian Greer was at Loch Lomond to capture this beautiful shot.
Angela Pearson
Fly the coop: Angela Pearson said these long-tailed tit babies at Birnie loch, Fife, were "cuteness personified".
Gosia Tyma McCallum
Seed between the lines: Gosia Tyma McCallum said she thought the colours were beautiful at Drummond Gardens.
Nicole Grant
Like water off a duck's back: Nicole Grant took this picture of a Goosander on the Rive Dee, Inverurie, Aberdeenshire.
Tony sharp
Peaks my interest: Tony Sharp spent an evening at Loch Leven while walking the West Highland Way.
Julia Smith
A piece of snake: Julia Smith took this picture of an adder in a hedgerow while walking near Dunragit in Wigtownshire.
Gordon Bain
Knot on my watch: Gordon Bain captured the Invergordon Lifeboat on exercise at Chanonry Point.
Scott Pryde
Cast in stone: Scott Pryde caugh the sunset at the Ring of Brodgar at Stromness.
Erskine Logan Photography
Just in space: Filip Barche said he saw "the beautiful nature and city of Aberdeen in Scotland".
Ria Carle
Have a mice day: Ria Carle said they have "a wee mouse that we often find hiding in the birdseed box in our shed". While she was working in the garden in Fort William, she spotted it "keeking" out from behind a planter.
Stuart Hannah
Path of inner peace: Stuart Hannah said there is a "magnificent show" of May blossoms at Ross Priory with Ben Lomond in the far distance.
Sylvia Beaumont
We're heron our own: Sylvia Beaumont saw these two young Herons at the edge of a pond at North Berwick that were making a clicking sound with their beaks.
Freck Fraser
There's a hare in your eye: Freck Fraser said they were "lucky" to have this leveret’s mother use their garden as a creche this past week in Culloden Moor.

Happy meal:

Victor Tregubov
Motherly love: Victor Tregubov said this mural in Glasgow at St Enoch is the best.
Margaret Sargent
Moo-ve over: Margaret Sargent was fascinated by these cows at Roy Bridge.
Patrick Prosser
Float your boat: Patrick Prosser said Tthalassa in Campbeltown Loch was unable to make it safely to harbour due to a strong wind.
Walter Baxter
Just clicking: Walter Baxter photographed these bottlenose dolphins from a boat off the Berwickshire Coast.
Colin Mackie
And that's a wrap: Colin Mackie was looking over at Easdale Island and the Isle of Mull, from Seil Island.

