Heartbreak for fans as Rangers lose Europa final in Seville
Rangers fans have been left devastated after their team lost the Europa League final to Eintracht Frankfurt on penalties.
The match ended 1-1 after extra time, before the German side beat Rangers 5-4 in a shootout in Seville.
Late substitute Aaron Ramsay missed the only penalty in an agonising conclusion in front of tens of thousands of fans.
Earlier they were jubilant when Joe Aribo put Rangers 1-0 ahead in the 57th minute.
But 12 minutes later the goal was cancelled out with an equaliser from Eintracht Frankfurt's Rafael Borre.
Up to 100,000 supporters of the Glasgow side and 50,000 Frankfurt fans travelled to the Spanish city for the match.
Most of them did not have a ticket for the game in the 42,700-capacity Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.
However Rangers fans were able to watch the match on big screens at a second stadium in the north of the city.
Supporters leaving the ground after the game told BBC Scotland they were disappointed with the result but proud of their team's performance.
In Glasgow, hundreds of disappointed Rangers fans streamed out of the Louden Tavern near Ibrox as Frankfurt won the penalty shootout.
The pub was packed, with some supporters queuing since this morning to get a spot inside.
There was an enormous roar from inside when Rangers went 1-0 up but it turned quiet when Frankfurt hit back.
Scenes of joy after going ahead
Around a dozen police officers were outside the Louden Tavern throughout the evening but there was no serious trouble.
Fans who spoke to BBC Scotland as they left aid they were proud of the team and their run in the Europa League.
Defeat was accompanied by the Glasgow rain which started to fall just as the match ended and the fans headed home.
Earlier former Rangers captain John Greig, who led the team to victory in the European Cup Winners' Cup Final in Barcelona in 1972, urged fans travelling to Seville to be "ambassadors" and show the "absolute best" of the club.
He added: "To see Rangers in a European final is something many of us thought would not be possible again, and I've been so taken by the incredible lengths you are going to in order to reach Seville to back the team out there.
"It is vital that we all act responsibly and remember the values that this institution stands for."